Next Article

Narine has clocked 537 wickets from 500 matches at an average of 21.50 (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Sunil Narine: Decoding his stats after 500 T20 matches

By Rajdeep Saha 01:00 am Mar 30, 202401:00 am

What's the story Sunil Narine has become the latest entrant in the 500-match club in T20 cricket. He attained the milestone in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League season while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Notably, the veteran cricketer won the Man of the Match award for his excellence as KKR thumped the RCB by seven wickets. Here are the stats.

Club

Fourth player to register 500-plus T20 matches

Narine became the fourth player and third West Indian in 20 overs cricket with 500-plus appearances. Kieron Pollard leads the tally with 660 matches under his belt. Fellow WI ace Dwayne Bravo is next with a total of 573 matches. Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is third on the list with 542 matches. Narine played his 500th match to join this illustrious club.

Stats

Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has clocked 537 wickets from 500 matches at an average of 21.50. The right-arm spinner owns an economy rate of 6.11. Narine has claimed 12 four-wicket hauls and one fifer. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s. Bravo leads the charge with 625 scalps at 24.29. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is next with 566 scalps from 415 matches.

Information

Narine owns 165 scalps in the IPL

165 of Narine's 537 T20 wickets have come for KKR in the IPL. He has appeared in 164 IPL matches. Narine holds an average of 25.83 and his economy rate reads 6.74. His tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and a fifer.

Batting

Over 3,700 runs with the bat

Narine has also shown his exploits with the bat, scoring a total of 3,783 runs at 14.83. Narine has 14 half-centuries under his belt. His strike rate is a commendable 146.34. He has clobbered 351 fours and 235 sixes in T20s. In the IPL, Narine owns 1,095 runs from 164 matches at 14.03. His strike rate is 160.79 (50s: 4).

Performance

Narine excels for KKR in his 500th T20 appearance

RCB scored 182/6 in 20 overs, riding on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83. Narine proved to be costly but managed one wicket (1/40). With the bat, Narine opened with Phil Salt and the two added 86 runs for the first wicket. Narine smashed 47 from 22 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 5). He struck at 213.64. Notably, Salt and Narine added 85 runs in the powerplay.