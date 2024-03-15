Next Article

2nd ODI: Charith Asalanka hammers a valiant 91 versus Bangladesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:20 pm Mar 15, 202410:20 pm

What's the story Charith Asalanka was at his best for Sri Lanka cricket team in the second ODI versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. The middle order batter smoked his 12th ODI half-century and his third 50-plus score against the Bangla Tigers. His 93-ball 91 was laced with four sixes and six boundaries. He kept the scoreboard ticking and helped SL register a three-wicket win. Here's more.

Knock

A game-changing hand from Asalanka

Asalanka joined forces with Pathum Nissanka when Sri Lanka were in trouble at 43/3 inside the first seven overs. He kept rotating the strike and never missed out on an opportunity to play his strokes. Asalanka shared a mammoth century-plus stand alongside Nissanka. Unfortunately, he missed out on his fourth ODI ton by just nine runs. He fell to Taskin Ahmed.

Stats

A look at his ODI numbers

Playing in his 58th ODI encounter, the 26-year-old has amassed 1,881 runs at an average of 43.74. Apart from his 12 ODI fifties, he also owns three centuries in this format. Asalanka has hammered 289 runs against Bangladesh in five ODIs at an incredible average of 72.25. He has smashed two fifties and a century against them.

Information

12 fifty-plus scores for Asalanka since 2022 (ODIs)

Asalanka has now slammed 12 fifty-plus scores while batting in the middle order (4-7) in ODIs since 2022. As per analyst Sahil Pednekar, only Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus has scored more fifty-plus knocks in this period (13) than Asalanka. Harry Tector also owns 12 such scores.

Partnership

Highest fourth wicket partnership for SL in ODIs

Nissanka and Asalanka added 185 runs together for SL for the fourth wicket. They have now registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership in this format. They surpassed the 171*-run stand between Roshan Mahanama and Arjuna Ranatunga against West Indies in 1997. Marvan Atapattu and Aravinda de Silva's 152-run stand against South Africa in 2003 is in third position among SL's best fourth-wicket partnerships in ODIs.

Summary

Here's the match summary

Bangladesh posted a fighting total of 286/7 from their 50 overs due to fifties from Soumya Sarkar (68) and Towhid Hridoy (96*). Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga was splendid for SL with his 4/45. In reply, SL were reeling at 43/3 before Nissanka and Asalanka (91) added 185 runs together. Sri Lanka were in command and got past the line. Hasaranga scored a 16-ball 25.