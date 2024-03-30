Next Article

IPL 2024: Can Gujarat Titans restrict high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad?

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:38 am Mar 30, 202410:38 am

What's the story Gujarat Titans will meet the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 12 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Though both teams have a win and a defeat so far, SRH would be high on confidence, having piled up a record-breaking 277/3 against Mumbai Indians in their preceding outing. Meanwhile, GT are coming off a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31 (3:30pm IST). The pitch here assists the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. 8.55 reads the average first-inning run rate at this venue (IPL). Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Here is the head-to-head record

Since GT made their debut in the 2022 season, they have played only three matches against SRH. While both teams walked away with one win apiece in the 2022 edition, the Titans thrashed the Sunrisers by 34 runs in their solitary meeting last year. Hence, the head-to-head record in 2-1 in GT's favour.

Can Rashid and Co. restrict SRH batters?

SRH batters made a solid statement against MI in their last outing. The Titans must find a way to restrict them in the upcoming game. In Mohammed Shami's absence, GT have struggled to take wickets with the new ball. The talismanic Rashid Khan has also looked out of touch. Meanwhile, bowling has been a concern for SRH as well.

Here are the probable XIs

GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson. SRH (probable XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat. Impact subs: Sai Sudharsan and Umran Malik.

A look at the key performers

Shubman Gill boasts an average of 75.09 in Ahmedabad in T20 cricket (100s: 3). Heinrich Klaasen has smoked 143 runs at a strike rate of 226.98 this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 61 scalps in powerplay is the most for any bowler in IPL history. Mohit Sharma has taken the joint-most IPL wickets in the last five overs since the 2023 season (22).

