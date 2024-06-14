In brief Simplifying... In brief England, with three points from three matches, needs a win against Namibia and Australia's victory over Scotland to reach the Super 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Key players to watch include Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, and Jofra Archer for England, and Merwe Gerhard Erasmus for Namibia.

A win for Namibia would see them finish above England in the group. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England are favorites against Namibia (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia vs England: Preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:20 pm Jun 14, 202408:20 pm

What's the story Namibia and England face each other in Match 34 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Namibia have already been ousted and will want to play for pride. For England, it's a massive encounter which they need to win and also keep the run rate in play. Here's the match preview.

Scenario

Here's the scenario

England have three points from three matches. Defending champions England need to win their final match against Namibia and hope Australia beat Scotland by a sound margin to have a chance of reaching the Super 8. England's NRR is +3.081 with Scotland's NRR being +2.164. Scotland have five points. Australia have qualified with a 100% record so far. England need two massive points.

Preview

Namibia can finish above England

England saw their first match against Scotland have no result due to rain before they suffered a heavy defeat against the Aussies. Jos Buttler's men finally opened their account with a massive win over Oman. Namibia have lost two matches in addition to winning one. They have two points. A win will see Namibia finish above England in the group with Scotland qualifying.

Stats

A look at the key stats

Adil Rashid, who took four scalps against Oman, owns 115 wickets in T20Is at 24.59. In 87 T20Is, spin all-rounder Moeen Ali owns 49 scalps and is one shy of 50 wickets. The in-form Jofra Archer has claimed 25 scalps from 20 T20Is at 22.20. Merwe Gerhard Erasmus is Namibia's top T20I scorer and is 60 shy of 1,500 runs (1,440).

Probable XIs

A look at the probable XIs

Namibia probable XI: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassel, Ben Shikongo. England probable XI: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Poll