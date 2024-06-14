In brief Simplifying... In brief Rashid Khan tops the list of bowlers with the most four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket, boasting 17 such feats.

He surpassed Shakib Al Hasan's 16 hauls, while Lasith Malinga and Imran Tahir follow with 15 and 14 respectively.

These players have consistently delivered match-winning performances, making them the most lethal bowlers in the T20 format. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rashid Khan took his 17th T20 four-fer in Afghanistan's win against New Zealand

Bowlers with most four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket

By Parth Dhall 07:37 pm Jun 14, 202407:37 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has so far seen the dominance of bowlers on some tricky surfaces, both in the Caribbean and USA. With a star-studded bowling attack, Afghanistan have been among the strongest sides. Captain Rashid Khan starred in their special win against New Zealand with a four-wicket haul. He became the bowler with most four-wicket hauls in overall T20 cricket.

#1

Rashid Khan: 17

Rashid has been arguably the most lethal spinners in T20 cricket. His ability to produce regular breakthroughs while conceding minimal runs stands out. With his match-winning spell against the Kiwis, Rahid picked up his 17th T20 four-wicket haul, now the most in the format. The Afghan leg-spinner currently has 580 wickets at an incredible average of 18.35 in T20 cricket.

#2

Shakib Al Hasan: 16

In Providence, Rashid broke a tie with Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan, who owns 16 four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. No other bowler has more than 15 four-fers in this regard. It is worth noting that Shakib has taken four-plus wickets eight times in T20I cricket, the joint-most with Rashid. Both the players own two fifers in T20Is

#3

Lasith Malinga: 15

Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, who stunned the batters with his toe-crushing yorkers, recorded 15 four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. He made his presence felt both in international and franchise cricket. Malinga took four-plus wickets thrice in T20I cricket, including two fifers. Overall, the Lankan seamer finished with 390 wickets from 295 T20s at a remarkable average of 19.68.

#4

Imran Tahir: 14

South African spinner Imran Tahir bolstered every team he represented in international and franchise cricket. Tahir has taken 14 four-wicket hauls across 405 matches in T20 cricket. A total of four such hauls have come in international cricket. Tahir, who continues to ply his trade, has taken 502 T20 scalps at a phenomenal average of 19.95.