Bowlers with most four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket
The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has so far seen the dominance of bowlers on some tricky surfaces, both in the Caribbean and USA. With a star-studded bowling attack, Afghanistan have been among the strongest sides. Captain Rashid Khan starred in their special win against New Zealand with a four-wicket haul. He became the bowler with most four-wicket hauls in overall T20 cricket.
Rashid Khan: 17
Rashid has been arguably the most lethal spinners in T20 cricket. His ability to produce regular breakthroughs while conceding minimal runs stands out. With his match-winning spell against the Kiwis, Rahid picked up his 17th T20 four-wicket haul, now the most in the format. The Afghan leg-spinner currently has 580 wickets at an incredible average of 18.35 in T20 cricket.
Shakib Al Hasan: 16
In Providence, Rashid broke a tie with Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan, who owns 16 four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. No other bowler has more than 15 four-fers in this regard. It is worth noting that Shakib has taken four-plus wickets eight times in T20I cricket, the joint-most with Rashid. Both the players own two fifers in T20Is
Lasith Malinga: 15
Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, who stunned the batters with his toe-crushing yorkers, recorded 15 four-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. He made his presence felt both in international and franchise cricket. Malinga took four-plus wickets thrice in T20I cricket, including two fifers. Overall, the Lankan seamer finished with 390 wickets from 295 T20s at a remarkable average of 19.68.
Imran Tahir: 14
South African spinner Imran Tahir bolstered every team he represented in international and franchise cricket. Tahir has taken 14 four-wicket hauls across 405 matches in T20 cricket. A total of four such hauls have come in international cricket. Tahir, who continues to ply his trade, has taken 502 T20 scalps at a phenomenal average of 19.95.