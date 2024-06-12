Next Article

Decoding Canada's lowest first innings totals in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:21 pm Jun 12, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Pakistan thrashed Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 11 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. It was a one-sided affair the Canadian side was restricted to 106/8 while batting first. This is now their joint-seventh lowest total in T20I cricket. Here we look at the lowest first innings total for Canada in T20Is.

#4

106/7 versus Pakistan- 2024

Canada kept losing wickets regularly as the Pakistan pace quartet operated brilliantly. While five of Canada's top-six batters could not even manage even five runs, opener Aaron Johnson fought valiantly with a 44-ball 52. Tailenders Saad Bin Zafar (11) and Kaleem Sana (13) were the others to enter double digits as Canada finished at 106/7. Pakistan (107/3) accomplished the target in 17.3 overs.

#3

106/8 versus Ireland - 2012

Canada had a forgettable outing against Ireland in the Preliminary Final of the 2012 T20 WC Qualifier in Dubai. None of their batters could touch the 30-run mark as the team was restricted to 106/8 while batting first. Ruvindu Gunasekera (26) and Rizwan Cheema (23) made notable contributions. Ireland (109/0) crossed the line with as many as 63 balls to spare.

#2

91/10 versus Kenya, 2008

Kenya bundled Canada out for 91 in 19.3 overs in Match 5 of the 2009 T20 WC Qualifier in 2008. The Kenyan bowers were on the roll as five of Canada's top-six batters couldn't enter double digits. Contributions from Karun Jethi (13) and Sanjayan Thuraisingam (15) helped Canada cross the 90-run mark. Meanwhile, Kenya (92/6) also struggled in response but prevailed in 17.5 overs.

#1

80/10 versus Nepal, 2022

Nepal humiliated the Canadian batters in the 2022 T20 WC Qualifier match in Al Amerat. The latter team was bundled out for just 80 in 20 overs thanks to Sandeep Lamichhane's 3/12. Notably, the team was reeling at 48/9 at one stage. Number-10 batter Dilon Heyliger made 24* helped them finish at 80/10. Nepal (81/2) comfortably won in 14.2 overs.