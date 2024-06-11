Next Article

Pakistan trounced Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan trounce Canada, keep Super 8 qualification hopes alive: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:41 pm Jun 11, 202411:41 pm

What's the story Pakistan trounced Canada in Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. With this win, Pakistan have kept their Super 8 qualification hopes alive from Group A. Canada managed 106/7 in 20 overs, riding on Aaron Johnson's 44-ball 52. In response, Pakistan claimed two valuable points, chasing down Canada's score. Here's more.

Summary

Here's the Canada innings summary

On what has been a difficult venue to score runs, Canada kept losing wickets at key junctures. Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi claimed one wicket each inside the powerplay. Nicholas Kirton was run out before Haris Rauf took two wickets and Amir claimed his second. A 23*-run stand for the 8th wicket helped Canada get past 100. Kaleem Sana scored an

Rauf

Haris Rauf becomes fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets

Rauf (2/26) scripted history by becoming the fastest pacer to complete 100 T20I wickets. He accomplished the feat with his first wicket. Rauf reached the milestone in 71 games. He displaced Ireland's Mark Adair and Oman's Bilal Khan (72 games each) as the fastest pacer with 100 T20I wickets. Overall, Rashid Khan (53) and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (63) have reached the milestone faster.

Company

Rauf joins Shadab in elite company

Rauf became the second Pakistan international to complete 100 T20I wickets (101). He has joined Shadab Khan (107). The star pacer has three four-wicket hauls in the format as his economy rate is 8.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf owns 33 scalps at home, averaging 19.93. He owns 38 wickets away (home of opposition) at 23.07. He has 30 wickets across neutral venues.

WC

Rauf has raced to 22 T20 World Cup wickets

With his two scalps, Rauf has raced to 22 T20 World Cup wickets across 16 games at 19.54 (ER: 7.16). In the ongoing tournament, he now owns six wickets across three matches at 14. The star fast bowler appeared in his maiden outing against Canada. Overall in T20 cricket, Rauf owns 260 wickets in 193 matches.

Bowling

Key numbers for Shaheen, Amir and Naseem

Shaheen claimed 1/21 from his four overs. In 16 T20 World Cup games, Shaheen owns 20 scalps at 20.35. Shaheen has raced to 93 wickets at 20.81. Amir took 2/13 from his four overs. He owns 22 wickets in the global tourney at 23. In 61 matches, Amir has 69 scalps in T20Is at 22.42. Naseem Shah (1/24) now has 24 scalps in T20Is.

Johnson

Johnson hammers his 6th fifty, surpasses 50 sixes

Johnson's 52-run knock was laced with four fours and four sixes. In 19 matches, the Canadian opener has clocked 802 runs at 47.17. In addition to two centuries, Johnson now has six fifties. He also went past 50 sixes (52). His strike rate is 160.17. Johnson owns the most 50+ scores for Canada in T20Is (8). He surpassed Navneet Dhaliwal (7).

Babar

Babar Azam attains this unique milestone

Babar Azam scored a crucial 33-run knock. He hit one four and a six (SR: 100). Notably, the Pakistan skipper completed 1,000 runs at neutral venues in T20Is. He reached the landmark with his 23rd run. He now owns 1,010 runs at 33.66. Shoaib Malik (1,296) and Mohammad Hafeez (1,026) are the only other Pakistan internationals with more runs in neutral matches.

Information

ICC T20 World Cup: 500 runs for Babar

Babar has amassed 4,113 runs in T20Is at 40.72. He remains the top scorer in the format (internationals). Babar has also surpassed 500 runs in ICC T20 World Cups. He has scored 517 runs from 16 games at 34.46.

Rizwan

Rizwan slams 53*, surpasses 500 T20 World Cup runs

Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 53. He smashed two fours and a six. Rizwan has raced to 549 runs in the global ICC event at 42.23. Overall, the versatile wicketkeeper-batter has clocked 3,296 runs at 49.19. He slammed his 29th fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 126.57.

Records

Unique records for Rizwan

As per Cricbuzz, Rizwan now owns the record for the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup (by balls faced). He got to his fifty from 52 balls. Rizwan broke the record of David Miller, who consumed 50 deliveries for his fifty versus Netherlands in 2024. Rizwan now owns five fifty-plus scores in T20 World Cups for Pakistan (joint-most alongside Babar).

Information

Rizwan equals this record of Rohit

Rizwan's 30 fifty-plus scores in the format have come as an opener from 71 innings. He equalled India's Rohit Sharma for most fifty-plus scores as an opener (30 in 118 innings).