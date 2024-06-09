Next Article

Bowlers to claim wickets in most successive T20 WC innings

What's the story South African pacer Anrich Nortje and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa entered the record books on Saturday (July 8). Both bowlers have now taken at least one wicket in 12 consecutive innings in the ICC T20 World Cup. While Nortje accomplished the feat against Ireland, Zampa did it against Australia's arch-rivals England. Here are the bowlers to take wicket(s) in most successive T20 WC innings.

#4

Ish Sodhi - 11 innings

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took at least one wicket in 11 successive T20 WC games. His streak started from NZ's opener against India in the 2016 edition. However, it ended when the leggie went wicket-less in the final of the 2021 edition against Australia in Dubai. Notably, Sodhi took a total of 19 wickets in these 11 innings.

#3

Adam Zampa -12 innings

As mentioned, Zampa has been among the wickets in his last 12 outings in the T20 WC. Australia's opener in the 2021 edition against Bangladesh marked the start of his streak. On seven occasions, he has claimed at least two wickets in the game. Overall, he has scalped 22 wickets in this period at a stellar economy rate of 6.14.

#2

Anrich Nortje - 12 innings

Nortje has played 12 matches in the T20 WC so far and hasn't gone wicket-less even once. The speedster, who made his debut in the tournament in 2021, now owns 26 wickets. His economy rate of 4.99 is the best among bowlers with at least 10 wickets in the competition. The pacer already has the joint-most four-wicket haul in the tournament's history (3).

#1

Graeme Swann - 15 innings

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann tops this elite list. He took at least one wicket in each of the 15 innings he bowled in the mega tournament. While the 2009 edition in England marked his debut, he played his last T20 WC game in 2012. He took 22 wickets in the competition at a stunning economy of 6.50.