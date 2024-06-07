Next Article

Bangladesh are coming off a historic T20I series defeat against USA (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

T20 World Cup, SL vs BAN: Match Preview and stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:27 am Jun 07, 202410:27 am

What's the story Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be up against each other in Match 15 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While the Lankans kick-started their campaign with a defeat against South Africa, the Tigers will feature in their tournament opener. However, they are coming off a historic T20I series defeat against USA. Here we look at the match preview and stats.

Pitch report and streaming details

The Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas will host this Group D affair on June 8 (6:00amIST). The surface here is pretty balanced. Pacers will get movement early on. As far as the weather is concerned, the temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+Hotstar for free.

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 16 times in T20I cricket, with SL leading the head-to-head record 11-5. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh met earlier this year in a T20I series which saw the Lankans record a 2-1 triumph in Bangladesh. SL have beaten the Tigers in both of their previous meetings in the T20 World Cup.

Batters of both camps must step up

The Tigers were largely let down by their batters during their series defeat against USA. Meanwhile, SL were folded for 77 against SA though their bowlers fought well while trying to defend the paltry total. Hence, batters of both sides must step up. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga's team seems a slightly better side in terms of on-paper strength.

A look at Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Here are the key performers

Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of the past two T20 WC editions (16 in 2021 and 15 in 2022). Angelo Mathews (475 at 36.53) and Pathum Nissanka (438 at 27.37) have been SL's star batters at T20 WCs. With 47 wickets, Shakib Al Hasan is overall the highest wicket-taker in the competition's history (ER: 6.78). The star all-rounder also owns 742 runs at 23.93.

