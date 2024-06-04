Next Article

India kick-start their T20 WC 2024 campaign against Ireland: Preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:31 pm Jun 04, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Team India will kick-start its 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in Match 8 of the competition. The 2007 edition champions will head into the game as hot favorites as they boast prominent names across all departments. However, the Irish unit is capable of springing some surprises. Here we look at the match preview and stats.

Details

Pitch report and other details

The newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host this Group A duel on June 5 (8:00pm IST). Batters are expected to have a hard time as the preceding game here saw South Africa struggle a bit while chasing 78 against Sri Lanka. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, India enjoy a 7-0 win-loss record against Ireland in T20 Internationals. The Men in Blue recorded 2-0 wins in Ireland during the tour of 2018, 2022, and 2023. Their only previous T20 WC meeting took place in the 2009 event at Trent Bridge. India comfortably chased 113 and won by eight wickets.

IND vs IRE

India eye a solid start

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav will have the onus to score heavy runs. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will aim to ace the finisher's role. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav are India's frontline bowlers. Meanwhile, Ireland will rely on their proven performers like Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, and Mark Adair.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

Ireland (Probable XI): Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stats

A look at the key performers

While Kohli (1,141 at 81.50) is the highest run-getter in T20 WC history, Rohit trails him with 963 runs at 34.39. Ravindra Jadeja (21 wickets at 25.19) and Bumrah (11 at 22.54) have fared decently with the ball in the competition. Paul Stirling (407 at 23.94) is Ireland's leading run-getter at the event. Joshua Little claimed 11 wickets in the 2022 edition (ER: 7).

