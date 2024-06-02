Next Article

Karthik last played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 season (Photo credit: X/@DineshKarthik)

Dinesh Karthik: Decoding his career in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:20 am Jun 02, 202404:20 am

What's the story Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batter last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Karthik announced the decision on his 39th birthday, bringing to a close a career that started in 2002-03. Karthik last played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024 season. Here we decode his career in stats.

India

Karthik's batting stats for Team India across formats

Karthik represented India across all three formats. In 26 Tests, he scored 1,025 runs at 25 (100s: 1, 50s: 7). He last played a Test in 2018. The versatile player played 94 ODIs, scoring 1,752 runs at 30.20 (50s: 9). He last played at the ICC World Cup 2019. Lastly, he featured in 60 T20I matches, scoring 686 runs at 26.38 (50s: 1).

Formats

His stats across FC, List A and T20 cricket

Karthik last played First-Class cricket in 2020. From 167 matches, he scored 9,620 runs at 40.93 (50s: 43, 100s: 28). He accounted for 387 catches and 45 stumpings. Karthik last played List A cricket in December 2023. He played 260 matches and scored 7,603 runs at 40.01 (50s: 41, 100s: 12). In 401 T20s, he clobbered 7,407 runs at 27.13 (50s: 34).

IPL

His IPL career in numbers

Karthik represented six IPL teams in his career and captained Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in between. His captaincy record reads: 21 wins, 21 losses and one tied match. Karthik played 257 matches in the IPL (KKR, MI, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat Lions and RCB), scoring a total of 4,842 runs at an average of 26.31. He smashed 22 half-centuries.

Information

Second-highest dismissals in IPL

Karthik finished his IPL career with 174 dismissals as a wicketkeeper. He is only behind MS Dhoni (190 dismissals). He claimed 137 catches and accounted for 37 stumpings. Wriddhiman Saha is the only other keeper with 100-plus dismissals in IPL.

Information

Over 1,500 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karthik played for Tamil Nadu in India's premier T20 domestic competition - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 69 matches, Karthik amassed 1,560 runs at 29.63 (SR: 141.17). He smashed 152 fours and 51 sixes.

Do you know?

Karthik faltered at ICC World Cups

Karthik played 10 matches for India at the ICC T20 World Cup, scoring 71 runs at just 8.87. The dashing finisher represented his nation in three ODI World Cup matches, scoring a paltry 14 runs at 7.

Twitter Post

Farewell