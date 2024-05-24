Next Article

SRH bowled well versus the Royals (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

SRH down RR in Qualifier 2, reach IPL 2024 final

By Rajdeep Saha 11:18 pm May 24, 202411:18 pm

What's the story Sunrisers Hyderabad tamed Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2024 season on Friday at Chepauk. SRH, who lost the Qualifier 1 against Kolkata Knight Riders, enjoyed their second bite of the cherry. The Sunrisers managed 175/9 in 20 overs, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 50. RR pacers did well. In response, SRH were brilliant with the ball and overcame RR (139/7).

Summary

A look at the match summary

Trent Boult was excellent in the powerplay and handed RR a solid start. Klaasen and Travis Head then added 42 runs for the fourth wicket. It was Klaasen who helped SRH get past the 150-run mark. Avesh Khan was the pick of the RR bowlers and helped his side finish strongly. RR needed a solid response as Dhruv Jurel's fighting fifty wasn't enough.

Boult

Boult completes 100 powerplay wickets in T20 cricket

Boult claimed three wickets in the powerplay (3/32 from three overs). He surpassed 100 powerplay scalps in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult owns 101 wickets in the powerplay. He averages 27.91 (ER: 7.19). He has bowled 1,256 dot balls. 62 of his 101 powerplay scalps in T20s have come in the IPL at 27.06. Boult's economy rate reads 7.05 (774 dot balls).

Information

Third bowler in T20 cricket with this record

Boult is now the third bowler in T20s to claim 100-plus scalps in the first six overs. England's David Willey leads the tally with 128 scalps at 25.12. Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns 118 wickets currently at 27.30.

Feats

Boult has the most wickets in the powerplay this season

By dismissing SRH opener Abhishek Sharma in the first over, Boult raced to 29 wickets in the first over in IPL. Boult owns seven wickets in the first over this season. His best campaign was IPL 2020 when he claimed 8 scalps in the first over. He also took seven wickets last season. Boult has the most wickets in the powerplay this season (12).

Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal concedes most sixes in IPL history

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded the most sixes in IPL history. Chahal finished with 0/34 from his four overs against SRH. He conceded three sixes. Chahal has now been smashed for 224 sixes in the cash-rich league. He went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 222 sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (206) and Ravichandran Ashwin (203) are the other two bowlers to have conceded 200-plus sixes.

Information

30 sixes conceded in IPL 2024

Chahal has conceded 30 sixes this season. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in an IPL edition. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was smashed for 31 sixes in IPL 2022. Chahal's previous worst tally was 28 in IPL 2015.

Avesh

Avesh Khan claims three-fer versus SRH

Avesh was the pick of the RR bowlers, claiming three wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. Avesh owns 74 wickets from 63 IPL matches. He averages 26.67 and his economy rate reads 8.87. The IPL 2024 season has seen Avesh claim 19 wickets from 16 matches at 27.68 (ER: 9.59). Avesh owns 13 scalps from seven games versus SRH at 17.53.

Information

Sandeep Sharma shines with figures worth 2/25

Veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma took 2/25 from his four overs. He was excellent on the night and brought his variations into play. Sandeep raced to 137 IPL scalps from 123 matches at 27.07. In IPL 2024, he owns 13 scalps at 23.92.

Head

Head completes 400 runs in PP overs this season

SRH opener Head became just the second player in Indian Premier League history to clock 400-plus runs in the powerplay overs in an edition. Head, who owns 402 runs in the first six overs this season at 80-plus average, joined his Australian team-mate David Warner in terms of 400-plus runs in PP overs in an IPL edition. Warner smashed 467 runs in IPL 2016.

Klaasen

Klaasen smashes his sixth IPL fifty

Klaasen rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 50-run knock in the all important Qualifier 2. Klaasen consumed 34 balls for his 50. He hit four sixes. He owns 977 IPL runs from 34 matches at 39.08. He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 1). Klaasen now owns 64 maximums. In IPL 2024, he has smashed 463 runs (SR: 176.04). Klaasen registered his 28th T20 fifty.

Information

Most sixes scored against spin in IPL 2024

As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen has smashed the most sixes against spinners in IPL 2024. Klaasen, who hit four sixes against spinners in the match tonight, owns a tally of 23. He surpassed Abhishek and RCB's Rajat Patidar (22 sixes).

Do you know?

Hetmyer's dismal numbers against spin in IPL 2024

RR's Shimron Hetmyer scored four runs from 10 balls. He was dismissed by part-time spinner Abhishek. Notably, across three innings versus spinners this season, Hetmyer has scored eight runs from 17 balls. He has been dismissed thrice. Hetmyer averages 2.66 (SR: 47.05).

Spinners

Shahbaz and Abhishek shine for SRH

SRH's left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed impressed with figures worth 3/23 from his four overs (ER: 5.80). In 54 IPL games, Shahbaz owns 20 wickets at 40.75. In IPL 2024, he has six wickets at 41.33. Abhishek claimed 2/24 from his four overs. He has bowled only seven overs this season. Overall, he owns 11 IPL scalps at 35.36.

Jaiswal

400-plus runs for Jaiswal in IPL 2024

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a fluent 21-ball 42 (SR: 200). He smashed four fours and three sixes. Jaiswal surpassed 400 runs in IPL 2024. He finished with 435 runs at 31.07 (SR: 155.91). In 53 IPL matches, Jaiswal got past 1,600 runs (1,607) at 32.14. He owns a strike rate of 150.60.

Information

3rd IPL final for SRH

SRH have reached their third IPL final. They won the 2016 edition before losing against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. They will take on KKR, who are in their fourth final (W2 L1). KKR beat SRH twice this season.