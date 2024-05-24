Next Article

Yuzvendra Chahal concedes most sixes in IPL history: Stats

What's the story Yuzvendra Chahal, who is the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history, etched his name in the competition's record books for an unwanted record. The ace right-arm wrist-spinner has conceded the most sixes in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals spinner Chahal made this record during the Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 season on Friday. Here are the details.

Chahal goes past Chawla

As per ESPNcricinfo, Chahal has now been smashed for 224 sixes in the cash-rich league. He went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 222 sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (206) and Ravichandran Ashwin (203) are the other two bowlers to have conceded 200-plus sixes.

Chahal conceded three sixes in match versus SRH

Chahal finished with 0/34 from his four overs against SRH on Friday at Chepauk in Chennai. He bowled two wide balls and his economy rate was 8.50. Notably, Chahal was smashed for three sixes. All three sixes were hit by Heinrich Klaasen. Chahal has conceded 53 runs against Klaasen from 26 balls in the IPL. The SRH batter has struck at 203.84.

30 sixes conceded in IPL 2024

Chahal has conceded 30 sixes this season. As per Cricbuzz, it's the second-most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in an IPL edition. RCB's Mohammed Siraj was smashed for 31 sixes in IPL 2022. Chahal's previous worst tally was 28 in IPL 2015.