Next Article

Riyan Parag propelled RR to victory with an unbeaten fifty (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Unbeaten RR hand MI their third successive defeat

By Parth Dhall 12:52 am Apr 02, 202412:52 am

What's the story Rajasthan Royals humbled Mumbai Indians in Match 14 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium. The Royals successfully chased down 126 after triggering MI's collapse. Although Akash Madhwal's brilliance reduced RR to 88/4, Riyan Parag got them home with a fifty. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal shared six wickets for RR. While RR won their third successive game, MI are yet to open their account.

Summary

A look at match summary

MI lost their top four (20/4) inside the Powerplay after they elected to bat. Boult struck as Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis recorded golden ducks. Although Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma took MI past 75, Chahal's three-fer restricted them to 125/9. In response, RR too lost their top three for just 48 runs. Madhwal scalped three wickets, but Parag completed their chase.

Boult

Boult strikes as three batters record golden duck

Boult started the proceedings after MI elected to bat. He swung the ball both ways. The left-armer found success on his fifth ball as he dismissed Rohit for a golden duck. He trapped Naman Dhir in front on the next ball. Brevis, who also recorded a golden duck, was Boult's final scalp in his next over. The latter conceded 22 runs (four overs).

Feats

Two wickets in first over

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Boult has taken two wickets in the first over of an IPL match five times, the most. Notably, Dale Steyn, Praveen Kumar, and Umesh Yadav have attained this feat twice. Notably, Boult has now dismissed Rohit as many as five times in T20 cricket. He outfoxed Rohit with a good-length ball that took the outside edge of his bat.

Chahal

Chahal concedes just 11 runs

RR had a successful Powerplay as they took four wickets. Chahal came into the attack in the eighth over. He dismissed MI skipper Hardik after the latter lifted MI for 20/4 to 76/4. Chahal then removed Tilak, who scored a valuable 32(29). His final wicket came in the form of Gerald Coetzee. Chahal conceded just 11 runs in four overs.

Information

Joint-most three-fers in IPL

As per Cricbuzz, Chahal now has the joint-most three-wicket hauls in the IPL, with MI's Jasprit Bumrah. The duo tops this list with as many as 20 three-fers. Lasith Malinga follows them with 19 such hauls.

Wickets

Second-most IPL wickets against MI

Chahal has now become the second-highest wicket-taker against MI in the IPL. He went past his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who owns 26 wickets in this regard. Chahal owns 28 scalps from 19 games at 20.28 against the five-time champions in the cash-rich league. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo and Mohit Sharma, each of whom owns 33 wickets.

Riyan

A match-winning knock from Riyan

Riyan came to the middle after RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson with 42 runs on the board. Riyan, who was exposed to the pitch, soon lost Jos Buttler. He then added 40 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin before the latter departed. Riyan saved RR from collapse and took them home alongside Shubham Dubey. He smashed a 39-ball 54* (5 fours and 3 sixes).

Madhwal

Madhwal bowls a stunning spell

RR lost Jaiswal early on (10/1), but Samson and Jos Buttler did well to propel them past 40. Madhwal, who came in as a first-change bowler, dismissed Samson and Buttler in back-to-back overs. This brought RR down to 48/3. Ashwin then added a 40-run stand with Riyan before falling to Madhwal. The right-arm seamer conceded 20 runs in four overs.

Information

Madhwal attains this feat

Madhwal made his IPL debut last year after MI bought him for Rs. 20 lakh. He starred in their campaign, taking 14 wickets at 15.64. Madhwal now has 17 wickets, the joint second-most wickets by an Indian in their first nine IPL matches.