IPL 2024: LSG meet PBKS in search of first win

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:24 am Mar 29, 202410:24 am

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will cross swords in Match 11 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While PBKS have won one of their two games so far, LSG's solitary outing this season resulted in a defeat. However, both teams are coming from a defeat. They would want to put up a comprehensive show this time around. Here is the preview.

Pitch report and other details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this clash on March 30 (7:30pm IST). The track here has been low and slow and has assisted spinners. Batters, who have built their innings patiently, have managed to score runs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

As LSG made their IPL debut only in 2022, the two sides have only met thrice so far. While KL Rahul's men defeated PBKS in their only meeting in 2022, the two sides walked away with one victory apiece last year. Meanwhile, PBKS' victory over LSG last season was recorded at the Lucknow Stadium.

Can LSG open their account?

Both of PBKS' games so far have been high-scoring thrillers. While they managed to chase down 175 against Delhi Capitals, they failed to defend 176 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bowling has been an issue for them. Meanwhile, LSG could not chase down 194 against the Rajasthan Royals. Captain Rahul's intent at the top was questioned by many.

Here are the probable XIs

LSG (probable XI): KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur. PBKS (probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. Impact subs: Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh.

A look at the key performers

Liam Livingstone's IPL strike rate of 165.35 is the second-best among batters with at least 500 runs. KL Rahul scored 550-plus runs in five of the last six IPL seasons. Nicholas Pooran has a strike rate of 170.16 for LSG. With 6,684 runs at 35.36, Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in IPL history.

