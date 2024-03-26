Next Article

Mohit Sharma: Decoding his IPL stats in death overs

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:21 pm Mar 26, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will meet in Match 7 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Eyes will be on GT pacer Mohit Sharma, who has some scores to settle with his former team. Meanwhile, the pacer is known for foxing batters with his variations toward the end. Let's decode his stats in the death overs (16-20) in IPL.

57 wickets in death overs

Mohit's slower deliveries and variations have tormented several prominent batters. He was nothing but sensational in the last five overs in IPL 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohit has tallied 57 wickets across 74 IPL innings in death overs at an economy of 9.82. Playing for CSK, he bagged 14 wickets in this phase in IPL 2014. He bagged the purple cap that season.

A dream comeback for Mohit Sharma in IPL 2023

Mohit made a dream return to the league last year after going unsold in two successive IPL seasons. His tally of 14 wickets in the final five overs in IPL 2023 was only second to that of CSK's Matheesha Pathirana (18). He had an impressive economy rate of 8.76 in death overs. He finished the season with the joint-second-most wickets (27 at 13.37).

Second-fastest IPL fifer

Mohit returned with 5/10 against Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier last year. The pacer completed his five-wicket haul in only 2.2 overs, which is the second-faster fifer in the competition's history. Only Kolkata Knight Riders's Andre Russell has claimed a faster fifer, getting to the feat in two overs versus MI in the 2021 season. He finished with 5/15.

Mohit's spell in IPL 2023 final

Mohit's spell in the IPL 2023 final is remembered for mixed reasons. He dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni to tilt the momentum in GT's favor. Defending 12 runs in the final over, he conceded three runs off the first four balls. However, Ravindra Jadeja smashed him for a six and a four in the final two balls to take CSK home.

Here are his overall numbers

Mohit has raced to 121 wickets in the competition in 101 appearances (4W: 3, 5W: 1). Although his economy of 8.40 is on the higher side, he also bowls the toughest overs. 2023 was the third season when he scalped 20-plus wickets in the IPL. Mohit claimed 2/32 in four overs in GT's IPL 2024 opener against Mumbai Indians.

Key details of GT vs CSK match

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on March 26 (7:30pm IST). Spinners will enjoy bowling here and the pacers will look to provide variations to gain maximum impetus. As far as batters are concerned, they will have to score runs from the relatively low bounce. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.