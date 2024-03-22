Next Article

Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles

MS Dhoni becomes second-oldest Indian to play in IPL: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:06 pm Mar 22, 202408:06 pm

What's the story The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crossing swords in the opener in Chennai. Meanwhile, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni has accomplished a unique milestone even before the start of the game. He has now become the second-oldest Indian and overall the third-oldest player to feature in an IPL match.

Why does this story matter?

Dhoni is among the most successful players and captains in IPL history. His leadership skills, ability to play match-turning knocks, and proficiency behind the stumps make him one of a kind. Although Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, he continues to play in the IPL. Meanwhile, he stepped down as CSK captain on the eve of IPL 2024.

Dhoni enters the top three

At the age of 42 years and 259 days, Dhoni is now the second-oldest Indian to play an IPL game. He is now only behind former leg-spinner Pravin Tambe (44y 219d), who played his last IPL game in 2016. Meanwhile, Australia's Brad Hogg (45y 92d) tops this unique list in this regard. He also played his final IPL game in 2016.

A look at Dhoni's captaincy numbers

Dhoni holds the record for the highest number of matches captained in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has led in 226 matches, winning 133 times and losing on 91 occasions. Notably, two matches didn't have a result. Dhoni's win percentage of 58.84 is the highest among captains to have led in more than 50 IPL matches.

Second-highest scorer for CSK in the IPL

Dhoni is the second-highest scorer for CSK in the IPL. He has smashed 4,508 runs and is one of two players with 4,500-plus runs alongside Suresh Raina (4,687). Dhoni owns 22 fifties with a best score of 84*. He holds the record for most sixes hit by a player for CSK (209). He has smashed the second-highest fours (316).

One of the seven batters with 5,000-plus runs

Overall, Dhoni is the seventh-highest scorer in IPL history. He owns 5,082 runs at 38.79. His strike rate is 135.91. The tally includes 24 fifties. Dhoni surpassed 5,000 IPL runs in the 2023 season. Notably, Dhoni represented the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 as CSK were banned for those two seasons.

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK

Young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad replaced Dhoni as CSK captain Dhoni, who led the Yellow Army to five IPL titles, stepped down from the role for the second time. He passed the baton to Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 before reclaiming it midway through the season. Meanwhile, CSK confirmed Gaikwad's appointment as their skipper through an official statement.