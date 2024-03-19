Next Article

Imad Wasim could break international retirement for T20 WC: Details

What's the story Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim might come out of international retirement for this year's ICC T20 World Cup. The veteran starred with a five-wicket haul in Islamabad United's triumph over Multan Sultans in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on Monday. Following the game, Islamabad's skipper Shadab Khan publicly revealed that he has asked Imad to come out of retirement. Here is more.

Statement

What did Shadab say?

"When Imad made the (retirement) decision, I had also talked to him that I didn't want him to leave," Shadab said after the match. "Pakistan needs players like him. If there is a discussion with him, hopefully he will come back because the WC is approaching and the way he is performing and his experience in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan definitely needs him."

Imad

Imad open to break retirement

Meanwhile, Imad has also left the doors of his potential comeback open. "If my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues," Imad said. Notably, Imad also revealed that Pakistan's T20I skipper Shaheen Afridi called him after he announced his retirement. "Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL," he added.

Performance

A telling show in PSL 2024 knock-outs

Imad rattled the Multan batting line-up with a historic 5/23 in the summit clash. He later scored an unbeaten 19 to seal his side's victory. This was Imad's third telling performance on the bounce as he scored a match-winning 40-ball 59* in the Eliminator 2 against Peshawar Zalmi. The Eliminator 1 saw him collect three valuable wickets against Quetta Gladiators (3/12 in 4 overs).

Stats

His campaign in PSL 2024

Overall, Imad claimed 12 wickets across as many outings in PSL 2024 at a stellar economy of 6.60. With the bat, he clobbered 126 runs at a strike rate of 128.57. The left-arm spinner has now raced to 63 wickets from 90 PSL games at 31.57. The southpaw has 1,212 runs with the bat in the league, striking at 139.47 (50s: 6).

Career

Imad's stats for Pakistan

The 35-year-old Imad announced his international retirement in November last year. Across 66 T20I matches, Imad scored 486 runs at 15.18, clocking a single fifty. He also claimed 65 scalps at 21.78. He represented Pakistan in the 2016 and 2021 editions of the T20 WC. Across 55 ODIs, he registered 986 runs at 42.86 besides 44 scalps at 44.47.