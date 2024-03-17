Next Article

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam surpssed 3,500 runs in the Pakistan Super League (Photo credit: X/@babarazam258)

Babar Azam surpasses 3,500 runs in PSL: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:01 am Mar 17, 202404:01 am

What's the story Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam surpassed 3,500 runs in the Pakistan Super League. Babar, who hit a 22-ball 25, became the first player to register the landmark. Earlier this season, he became the first batter to slam 3,000 runs in the competition. PSZ, who lost the Qualifier 1 earlier, have been eliminated after losing to Islamabad United. Here are further details.

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator

Saim Ayub and Babar added 72 runs for the opening wicket. Ayub was the star, scoring 73 from 44 balls. PSZ managed 185/5 in 20 overs. For Islamabad United, Naseem Shah claimed 3/30 from his four overs. In response, Imad Wasim and Haider Ali slammed their fifties as Islamabad United got past PSZ's score with an over to spare.

Babar races past 3,500 runs in the PSL

Babar's 25 takes him to 3,504 runs from 90 matches in the PSL at an average of 45.5. He is the first player to reach the milestone. Fakhar Zaman is next, having scored 2,525 runs. In the 2024 PSL season, Babar ended up with 569 runs at an average of 56.9 from 11 matches. He slammed a century and five half-centuries.

Babar is closing in on 10,500 T20 runs

Babar owns a total of 10,495 runs in T20s at 44.28. He is five shy of the 10,500-run mark. Earlier this season in the PSL, Babar became the second Pakistani batter after Shoaib Malik to slam 10,000-plus T20 runs.