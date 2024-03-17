Next Article

Fulham went on to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Fulham script their joint-biggest league victory against Tottenham: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:31 am Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Fulham went on to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Rodrigo Muniz was the star, scoring a brace. Sasa Lukic scored in between for the Cottagers. As per Opta, this is Fulham's joint-biggest margin of win over Tottenham in league football. They beat them by a 3-0 margin in August 2003 and February 1965 (4-1).

Match stats and points table

Fulham clocked 16 attempts to Tottenham's 14. The hosts had seven shots on target. Tottenham managed five shots on target. Tottenham had 57% ball possession and an 83% pass accuracy. Tottenham suffered their seventh defeat of the season. They have 53 points from 28 matches. Fulham remain 12th after clocking their 11th win. They have amassed 38 points.

How did the match pan out?

Brazilian Muniz found the net either side of Lukic's first strike for Fulham. Muniz slotted home in the first half after controlling Antonee Robinson's cross. He also reacted quickest to score from a second-half corner as the ball trickled over the line. In between, Lukic found space in midfield before Timothy Castagne curled in a superb cross as the former reacted first.

Unwanted record for Tottenham

As per Opta, Tottenham's defeat to Fulham saw them fail to score and lose by three-plus goals in the Premier League for the first time since October 2021, when they lost 3-0 against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Muniz shines for Fulham

Fulham's Muniz has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances in the Premier League. It's the most of any player in the competition since the start of February. He has made 17 Premier League appearances this season.