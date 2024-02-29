Next Article

Lautaro Martinez attains this unique record in Serie A 2023-24

What's the story Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has continued to find the back of the net this season on a regular basis. He is a prolific scorer and is Inter's main weapon. Martinez has been supreme for the club over the last few seasons and has helped his side win laurels. On Wednesday, he scored in Serie A to script this record. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Inter tamed Atalanta 4-0 on matchday 26 and are on a 20-match unbeaten run in the league. Notably, Inter also clocked three straight 4-0 wins in Serie A with Martinez finding the net each time. His goal against Atalanta marked his 23rd of the campaign in Serie A. Martinez is now the first player in Serie A 2023-24 with 25 goals involvement.

25-plus goals involvement in Serie A 2023-24

Martinez owns 23 goals and two assists in the ongoing Serie A campaign, having played just 24 matches. As mentioned above, he is the first player to hit the mark for 25 goals involvement this season. Olivier Giroud of AC Milan is the only other player with a 20-plus goals involvement in the 2023-24 Serie A (G12 A8).

3rd player in Europe's top-5 leagues with 25-plus goals involvement

Martinez is the third player with 25-plus goals involvement in Europe's top-5 leagues this season. He has joined the likes of Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. Kane has 32 goals involvement in Germany's Bundesliga (G27 A5). Meanwhile, Mbappe has 25 goals involvement in France's Ligue 1 (G21 A4). Premier League players Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins have 24 goals involvement.

Breaking down Martinez's Serie A returns season wise

Martinez has raced to 102 Serie A goals from 197 appearances. He also owns 22 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Martinez clocked 21 goals and six assists. In 2021-22, he managed 21 goals and three assists. In 2020-21, he delivered 17 goals and six assists. In 2019-20, the star forward managed 14 goals and three assists. In 2018-19, he registered six goals (A2).

26 goals in all competitions this season

Martinez has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season from 34 matches (A2). In 272 matches for Inter, Martinez owns a total of 128 goals. Notably, he owns 25-plus goals in each of the last three seasons.

