Babar has scored 330 runs from five matches at a whopping average of 82.5 (Photo credit: X/@thePSLt20)

Babar Azam averages 82.5 in PSL 2024: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:16 pm Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam has been on song in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With a century and two fifties from five matches, Babar is already the top scorer in the ongoing edition. He also boasts the best average and his strike rate of 150-plus is remarkable. We decode Babar's stats in PSL 2024 season.

Why does this story matter?

After losing their first two matches, Peshawar Zalmi have bounced back with three straight wins. Babar has played his part by contributing with key runs. Babar has scored 30-plus runs in each of his side's five matches. Earlier this season, Babar became the first PSL player to get past 3,000 runs. He also broke the 10,000-run mark in the 20-over format thereafter.

Breaking down Babar's performance in PSL 2024

Babar started the 2024 PSL season with a knock of 68 versus the Gladiators. However, his team fell short in a 207 chase. Versus Karachi Kings, Babar was the lone fighter with 72. The Kings won by seven wickets. Versus Multan Sultans, Babar clocked 31 before Zalmi claimed a five-run win. Babar scored a 48 versus the Lahore Qalandars in an 8-run win.

An unbeaten century in the previous match

In the team's previous match against Islamabad United, Babar hammered a brilliant unbeaten century (111). Notably, he owned a strike rate of 176.19 in the contest. His 63-ball effort played a key role in helping Zalmi win by eight runs.

Babar is the top scorer in PSL 2024

As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar has scored 330 runs from five matches at a whopping average of 82.5. His strike rate of 151.37 is the fourth highest among the top 10 scorers this season. Babar has been the highest scorer this season with Rassie van der Dussen (300) following suit. Babar has owned the most fours this season (35). He has also smashed 7 sixes.

Babar owns a strike rate of 152-plus in the powerplay

Babar's strike rate in the powerplay overs (1-6) reads as 152.63. He has scored 145 runs from 95 deliveries during this phase. He is yet to be dismissed in the first six overs. Babar consumed 30 dot balls, in addition to smashing 20 fours and two sixes. He has collected 33 singles and 10 twos.

Babar's strike rate dips in overs 7-16

In overs 7-16, Babar owns a strike rate of 128 in the ongoing PSL season. He has scored 128 runs from 100 balls, being dismissed thrice. Babar averages 42.66. Notably, he has faced just 15 dot balls in this phase.

Overall numbers

Babar's overall numbers in the 20-over format

In 84 PSL matches, Babar has scored 3,265 at 45.98 (SR: 127.09). In addition to two centuries, the versatile player has clobbered 30 fifties. He is the only player with 300-plus fours (358). In the 20-over format, Babar has scored 10,256 runs at 44.39. His strike rate reads 129.26 (100s: 11, 50s: 84). For Pakistan, he has amassed 3,698 runs at 41.55 (SR: 129.12).