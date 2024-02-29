Next Article

Liverpool humble Southampton 3-0 to reach FA Cup quarters: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:10 am Feb 29, 202404:10 am

What's the story A possible quadruple is within Liverpool's reach as they reached the last eight of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Liverpool, who beat Chelsea to win the 2023-24 Carabao Cup on Sunday, will face rivals Manchester United on March 16 for a place in the FA Cup semis. Lewis Koumas scored in the 44th minute before fellow youngster Jayden Danns hammered a brace.

A look at the match stats

Liverpool clocked 18 attempts to Southampton's 12. Notably, Jurgen Klopp's men registered six shots on target. Liverpool had 53% ball possession and a 90% pass accuracy.

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last eight home FA Cup matches (W7 D1). In each of their last six home games in the competition, Liverpool have scored two-plus goals Championship side Southampton have suffered defeats in each of their last seven away matches against the Reds. Meanwhile, they remain without a win against Liverpool in the FA Cup since 1925.

The case of the youngsters

18-year-old Koumas made his debut and scored his first-ever goal for the Reds. 18-year-old Danns, who made his third appearance, opened his goals account for Liverpool with a brace. As per Squawka, 16-year-old Trey Nyoni made his debut and became the club's youngest-ever player to make an FA Cup appearance.

Dann enters the record books

Dann, who is aged 18 years and 43 days, is now Liverpool's second-youngest player to score two-plus goals in a match since Michael Owen, who scored a hat-trick versus Grimbsy in November 1997 aged 17 years and 339 days.

Liverpool could win big this season

Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 to win a 10th Carabao Cup honor. Notably, Klopp's men are atop the Premier League standings ahead of champions Manchester City. Liverpool are also in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 and will face Sparta Praha. Lastly, they can win another FA Cup trophy with three more wins in the competition.

How did the match pan out?

Liverpool had six players aged 21 or younger in the starting XI but the players delivered. Southampton had a host of chances in the first half but failed to make them count. Koumas scored from Bobby Clark's pass for Liverpool (44'). Danns ran on to Harvey Elliott's pass to score with a lovely dinked finish (73'). Danns struck again two minutes from time (88').