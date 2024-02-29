Next Article

Chelsea and Manchester United both scored late to earn vital fifth-round wins (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

FA Cup 2023-24, Chelsea and Manchester United reach quarter-finals: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:39 am Feb 29, 202403:39 am

What's the story Chelsea and Manchester United both scored late to earn vital fifth-round wins in the 2023-24 edition of the FA Cup. Chelsea saw Conor Gallagher score in the 90th minute to win 3-2 against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Casemiro scored from a well-guided header in the 89th minute to hand Manchester United a win over Nottingham Forest. Here are the key stats.

Information

A unique feat for Chelsea's Gallagher

As per Opta, Gallagher's strike against Leeds was Chelsea's first 90th minute winning goal in an FA Cup match since former legend John Terry against West Ham United in February 2002 (excluding extra time).

Chelsea

Chelsea clock these records

Chelsea have never faced a defeat against Leeds United in nine FA Cup games (W6 D3). Notably, Leeds have now lost each of their last seven away matches against the Blues in all competitions. Chelsea have scored in each of their last 46 FA Cup home games against sides from the lower division. Chelsea last failed to score in January 1994 (0-0 vs Barnet).

Chelsea vs Leeds

A 3-2 win for the Blues

Chelsea gifted Leeds an early goal with Axel Disasi losing the ball as Jaidon Anthony laid the ball in for Mateo Joseph. Nicolas Jackson made it 1-1 after finding the net from a tight angle. Raheem Sterling assisted Mykhailo Mudryk for the second. Leeds made it 2-2 from another Anthony-Joseph combination in the 59th minute but Gallagher helped Chelsea from Enzo Fernandes's assist.

NOF vs MUN

United dig deep to win at Forest

In an even contest, United dug deep to earn a valuable win at Forest. Bruno Fernandes's precise free-kick saw Casemiro score a fine header. Both teams had presentable chances until then but failed to be decisive upfront. United had more of the ball but saw the press out of Forest. Erik ten Hag will be a relieved man after the loss to Fulham.

MUFC

A record 48th quarter-final berth for Manchester United

Manchester United have now reached the quarters of the FA Cup for a record 48th time, surpassing Everton (47). Notably, United reached the final last season before going down to Manchester City. If United win their last-eight clash, they will reach the semis of the FA Cup for a record 32nd time. United have reached the FA Cup final 21 times (joint-highest).

Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes continues his love affair with the FA Cup

Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his last six FA Cup appearances (G5 A1). Fernandes owns two goals and an assist in three FA Cup matches this season. Notably, he has raced to 15 goals involvement for the club in all competitions this season (G7 A8) from 35 matches.

Information

Casemiro scores his 12th goal for Manchester United

Playing his 70th match for Man United, Casemiro scored his 12th goal, including five this season from 19 appearances. He scored seven goals in 51 matches last season.