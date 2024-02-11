Jude Bellingham scored a brace as Real tamed La Liga title challengers Girona 4-0 (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Jude Bellingham becomes first Real Madrid midfielder with this record

By Rajdeep Saha 01:29 pm Feb 11, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Jude Bellingham scored a brace as Real Madrid tamed La Liga title challengers Girona 4-0 on matchday 24. Bellingham, who joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, has continued his excellent form. He has shown his prowess as an advanced midfielder and the goals have followed him. Bellingham has now smashed several records with his brace against Girona. Here's more.

Next Article

20

20 goals in all competitions for Bellingham this season

Having played 29 matches across competitions this season for Real Madrid, Bellingham's brace takes him to 20 goals. Notably, he also owns eight assists. 16 of his goals have come in La Liga (A3). Meanwhile, he also owns four goals in the UEFA Champions League (A3). He has an assist each in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

History

Bellingham scripts history!

Bellingham has scored the most goals in all competitions among La Liga players this season (20). As per Opta, he has scripted history by becoming the first midfielder to have scored 15-plus goals in a single La Liga campaign in the 21st century (16). He came into this match with 14 league goals and had surpassed James Rodrigues's tally of 13 earlier.

Information

Bellingham has the same number of goals as Beckham

Bellingham has now scored as many goals for Real Madrid (20 in 29 games) as former Englishman David Beckham did (155 games).

Real

Vinicius runs the show for Real

Federico Valverde assisted Vinicius Junior for the opener. Vinicius set up Bellingham for his side's second with a superb curling cross. Vinicius ran the show and forced a save out of the Girona keeper, who palmed it away to Bellingham for a tap-in. Real were 3-0 up in the 54th minute. Vinicius then assisted Rodrygo for the fourth.

Information

18 goals involvement for Vinicius this season

Vinicius made two assists and scored a goal against Girona. He now has seven La Liga goals and four assists this season. In all competitions, the Brazilian has raced to 12 goals and six assists this season.

La Liga

Real have a five-point gap over Girona

Real produced 16 shots with six of them on target. In terms of possession, Real dominated the scenes with 54% and a pass accuracy of 92%. Girona failed to register a single shot on target from five shots. After 24 matches, Real are top of the 2023-24 La Liga standings, opening up a five-point gap over Girona (56). Real claimed their 19th win.