Rana constantly clocked over 140 KPH

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana shines on Test debut: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:13 pm Mar 22, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana has made an impressive start to his international career. The debutant fast bowler claimed three wickets on Day 1 of the opening Test versus Sri Lanka in Sylhet. Though the 21-year-old leaked 87 runs in 14 overs, his rapid pace and short-pitch deliveries impressed one and all. He constantly clocked over 140 KPH. Here are further details.

Spell

A crucial spell from Rana

Centurions Dhananjaya de Silva (102) and Kamindu Mendis (102) rescued SL with a double-century stand after the visitors were reduced to 57/5. However, both batters fell to Rana soon after completing their centuries. Interestingly, both batters fell to short-pitch deliveries which were edged to wicket-keeper Litton Das. Prabath Jayasuriya (1) was his final victim. Rana's brilliance meant SL went from 259/4 to 280/10.

Stats

Here are his numbers

Rana, who made his First-Class debut in 2021, has now raced to 66 scalps across 16 games, averaging an impressive 21-plus. The tally includes three fifers and five four-wicket hauls. Besides he owns 10 List A scalps at 15.80 and four T20 wickets at 42.50. Notably, the pacer narrowly missed a berth in Bangladesh's 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup squad.

Summary

Summary of Day 1

As mentioned, centuries from de Silva and Kamindu helped SL compile 280. Besides Rana, pacer Khaled Ahmed also claimed three wickets (3/72). In response, the hosts were 32/3 at stumps on Day 1. Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque are the batters to have gone back to the pavilion. Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando have taken one and two wickets, apiece.

Information

Rana was seen in the BPL 2024 season last

Rana was last seen in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 season. He represented the Khulna Tigers but played just two matches. He managed 1/33 versus the Rangpur Riders and 1/34 versus the Comilla Victorians.