Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, level series 1-1

By Parth Dhall 09:02 pm Mar 06, 202409:02 pm

What's the story Bangladesh bounced back from a defeat in the series opener by beating Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Sylhet. The hosts successfully chased down 166, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto recording a match-winning half-century. Earlier, a 68-run opening stand between Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar powered Bangladesh's chase. The home side has leveled the three-match series 1-1 after losing the opener.

SL compile 165/5 in 20 overs

SL lost opener Avishka Fernando in the second over after Bangladesh elected to field. Kusal Mendis (36) and Kamindu Mendis (37) added 66 runs to steady the ship. While Soumya Sarkar dismissed the former, Kamindu departed within six balls through an unfortunate run-out. Sadeera Samarawickrama's departure reduced SL to 92/4. Charith Asalanka (28), Angelo Mathews (32*), and Dasun Shanaka (20*) added crucial runs eventually.

A comfortable run-chase for Bangladesh

As mentioned, Bangladesh had a powerful start after openers Litton and Soumya shared a 68-run stand. A crucial spell from Matheesha Pathirana brought SL back in the hunt. He dismissed both Litton and Soumya in back-to-back overs. Bangladesh skipper Shanto then took charge and paved their way along with Towhid Hridoy. The hosts got over the line in the 19th over.

A pivotal opening stand

A pivotal opening stand between Litton and Soumya laid the foundation for Bangladesh's win. The former smashed a 24-ball 36, a cameo laced with 5 fours and a six. As a result, Litton raced to 1,747 runs in T20I cricket. His opening partner Soumya slammed 26 off 22 balls (5 fours). He now has 1,276 runs in the shortest format.

Shanto leads from front; Hridoy assists him

Bangladesh skipper Shanto took over after Pathirana sent back both openers in quick succession. He didn't allow Sri Lanka to make further inroads and held his fort. He kept on rotating the strike, having smashed a watchful 53* off 38 balls (4 fours and 2 sixes). It was his fourth half-century in T20I cricket. Towhid Hridoy (32*) assisted the Bangladesh captain.

Bangladesh eye historic series win

Bangladesh have an opportunity to win their maiden bilateral T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Lankans have won seven out of nine bilateral T20Is in this regard. Bangladesh's only other win came in the 2017 series that was drawn 1-1.