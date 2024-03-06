Next Article

Kylian Mbappe has 41 goals involvement in 2023-24 for PSG (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe vs Harry Kane: Decoding their stats in 2023-24

By Rajdeep Saha 04:17 pm Mar 06, 202404:17 pm

What's the story Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Mbappe's brace helped PSG reach the quarter-finals with a 4-1 aggregate score. Meanwhile, veteran Harry Kane also helped Bayern Munich reach the last eight. He smashed a brace in Bayern's 3-0 mauling of Lazio as the former won 3-1 on aggregate. We decode the stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Mbappe became the first player to reach 40-plus goals involvement in Europe's top 5 leagues this season with his first goal versus Sociedad. Kane then joined Mbappe on the list to become just the second player in Europe's top 5 leagues with this record. Both players have been sensational for their respective sides as they chase an elusive Champions League medal.

Numbers

41 goals involvement for both these players

Mbappe has scored 34 goals in all competitions for PSG this season. He also owns seven assists, taking his goals involvement to 41 from 34 matches. Kane has scored 33 goals for Bayern in all competitions this season. He owns 8 assists and has clocked 41 goals involvement from 34 matches.

Breakdown

Joint-highest scorers in the Champions League this season

Mbappe has smashed six Champions League goals this season from eight matches. Meanwhile, Kane has six goals and three assists from 8 Champions League matches. Mbappe and Kane are the joint-highest scorers this season. Overall, Mbappe owns 46 Champions League goals from 69 matches (23 assists). Meanwhile, England forward Kane has scored 27 Champions League goals from 40 matches.

Competitions

Numbers across other competitions this season

In 22 Ligue 1 matches this season, Mbappe has scored 21 goals. He has contributed with four assists. In three Coupde de France matches, the Frenchman has tallied six goals and 3 assists. He scored once in the Trophee des Champions. Kane owns 27 goals and five assists in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. All of his other goals and assists have come in UCL.

Information

246 goals and counting in PSG colors for Mbappe

Mbappe, who is set to leave PSG at the end of this season, owns 246 goals for the French champions in 294 matches. Meanwhile, Kane, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2023, scored a record 280 goals from 435 matches for Tottenham Hotspur.