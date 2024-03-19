Next Article

Azmatullah Omarzai took his maiden T20I four-wicket haul (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai records his career-best T20I figures: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:28 am Mar 19, 202403:28 am

What's the story Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai made mark in the 3rd and final T20I against Ireland in Sharjah. He took four wickets as the Irishmen were bundled out for 98 while chasing 156. The Afghans successfully defended 155/7, with Omarzai and Naveen-ul-Haq sharing seven wickets. As a result, Omarzai recorded his career-best T20I bowling figures. Afghanistan, who lost the opener, eventually sealed the series 2-1.

Omarzai

The pick of Afghanistan's bowlers

Omarzai was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the match. He snapped up four wickets for just nine runs in four overs. Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, and Barry McCarthy were Omarzai's victims. While Naveen-ul-Haq (3/10) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/19) destroyed Ireland's top order, Nangeyalia Kharote removed Curtis Campher. Rashid Khan conceded just 12 runs in four overs and took a wicket.

Figures

His career-best T20I figures

As mentioned, Omarzai registered his career-best bowling figures in T20I cricket. It was his first four-wicket haul in this regard. The Afghan seamer now has 26 wickets from 36 T20Is at an average of 29.88. The tally includes an economy rate of 8.40. He owns six T20I wickets against Ireland at 20.50. Omarzai, a potent batter, also owns 288 runs in the format.

Match

A look at the match summary

Afghanistan had a steady start after electing to bat. They were down to 48/3 before Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Ishaq helped them cross 100. While others supported Zadran sporadically, he did the bulk of scoring. Ireland did well, restricting Afghanistan to 155/7. Afghanistan bowlers topped it by bowling them out for 98. Only Campher and Gareth Delany crossed 20. Omarzai took four wickets.