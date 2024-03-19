Next Article

Martin Guptill slams match-winning fifty in PSL 2024 final: Stats

By Parth Dhall 03:14 am Mar 19, 202403:14 am

What's the story Martin Guptill starred for Islamabad United against Multan Sultans in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. The Kiwi batter smashed a fine half-century, helping United chase down 160 in the summit clash. He laid the foundation for their win, with Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah later getting them home. Guptill slammed his third half-century in the PSL. Here are the stats.

Knock

A 32-ball 50 from Guptill

Guptill and Colin Munro gave United a solid start in the run-chase. Although the former lost Munro and Agha Salman in quick succession, he continued to tick the scoreboard. IU, who were down to 55/3, were powered by a 47-run stand between Guptill and Azam Khan. Guptill smashed a 32-ball 50 (4 fours, 3 sixes) before getting run-out. It was his third PSL half-century.

Chase

United chase 160 to script history

IU had a flying start, but lost Munro in the fourth over (26/1). Salman (46/2) and Shadab Khan (55/3) also departed before the 10-over mark. Guptill and Azam then drove United past 100. However, an untimely run-out ended Guptill's stay. The match came down to the wire after IU were reduced to 129/7. Imad, Naseem, and Hunain Shah eventually sealed the deal for them.

PSL

Guptill races past 500 PSL runs

Guptill, who has over 9,000 runs in T20 cricket, made his PSL debut in 2021. With his knock in the final, he has raced to 519 run from 18 games at a strike rate of 139.51 (100s: 1, 50s: 3). Guptill featured in just three games in PSL 2024 and scored fifties in two of them, including in the final.