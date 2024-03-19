Next Article

By Parth Dhall 02:54 am Mar 19, 202402:54 am

What's the story Multan Sultans suffered heartbreak for the third consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. They lost the final-ball thriller by two wickets to champions Islamabad United in Karachi. MS finished as the runners-up for the third successive season. However, Usman Khan stood out for them with a 57-run knock in the first innings. His brilliance guided them to 159/9 in 20 overs.

Knock

Third PSL fifty for Usman

Usman continued his exploits in the all-important final. He single-handedly carried the Sultans in the innings' first half. He smashed 57 off 40 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a maximum. Shadab ended Usman's blistering knock in the 16th over. The latter slammed his third PSL half-century. He raced past 700 runs in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament.

Information

Over 400 runs in PSL 2024

With another power-packed knock, Usman became the third batter to complete 400 runs in PSL 2024. He finished the tournament with an incredible average of 107.50. Usman compiled 430 runs from seven encounters at a strike rate of 164.12.

Tons

Joint-most tons in PSL

Usman shattered a host of records with a breathtaking century in his previous match against IU. With the help of 15 fours and three maximums, he scored exactly 100* off 50 balls. This was his second successive ton and the third of his PSL career. Usman now has the joint-most centuries in the tournament with Kamran Akmal.

Career

Three PSL tons; over 700 runs

Usman is also the only batter with multiple tons in a PSL edition. Jason Roy, Sharjeel Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are the batters with two PSL tons. Usman, who made his PSL debut in 2021, has now raced to 747 runs from 17 matches at a remarkable average of 53.35. His strike rate reads 159.27.