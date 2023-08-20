Andrew Balbirnie becomes second Irishman with 2,000 T20I runs: Stats

Andrew Balbirnie becomes second Irishman with 2,000 T20I runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 20, 2023 | 10:14 pm 2 min read

Andrew Balbirnie has become the second Ireland batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The right-handed batter got to the feat with his 31st run in the second T20I versus India in Dublin. Overall, he became the 24th batter to get to the mark in T20Is. Only current skipper Paul Stirling (3,408) owns more T20I runs among Ireland players. Here we decode Balbirnie's stats.

Here are his T20I stats

Balbirnie made his T20I debut versus back Scotland in 2015. He has since featured in 94 games as his average in the format is just over 23. His strike rate in this regard reads 124.68. The tally includes nine half-centuries with his highest score being 83. During the course of his knock, Balbirnie also displaced Kevin O'Brien (1,973) as Ireland's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

His run as captain

Balbirnie stepped down as Ireland's white-ball captain following his side's failure at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers last month. He led the Irish side in 52 T20Is, scoring 1,067 runs at an average and strike rate of 21.34 and 119.35, respectively. The 32-year-old scored four half-centuries as the T20I skipper with 75* being his highest score.

Balbirnie has over 3,300 T20 runs

As mentioned, Balbirnie averages just over 23 in T20Is. Coming to Balbirnie's overall T20 record, he has scored 3,300-plus runs in 149 T20 matches, striking at over 128. He scored 17 fifties in the format.

