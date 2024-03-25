Next Article

He ended up scoring 77 off 49 balls (Source: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli slams 100th 50-plus score (T20s), joins elite list

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:38 pm Mar 25, 202411:38 pm

What's the story Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings in Match 6 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter played with great intent as he ended up scoring 77 off 49 balls (11 fours, 2 sixes). During the course, he became just the third batter to 100 50-plus scores in T20 cricket. Here we look at his stats.

A fine effort from Kohli

Kohli, who was dropped on the second ball, started well as he slammed Sam Curran for three boundaries in the opening over. He added 43 runs with Rajat Patidar for the third wicket to get the scorecard moving. While Kohli anchored the innings, he also gathered runs at a swift pace. He fell to Harshal Patel in the 16th over.

100th 50-plus scores in T20 cricket

As mentioned, Kohli became just the third player to accomplish 100 50-plus scores in the 20-over format. He has joined Australia's David Warner (109) and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (110). Notably, Kohli's tally includes eight tons and 92 fifties. Seven of Kohli's tons in the format have come in the IPL.

Sixth-most runs in T20 cricket

Kohli recently became the first Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He has now raced to 12,092 runs in 378 games with his average and strike rate being over 41 and 133, respectively. Overall, he is the sixth-highest run-getter in the 20-over format. 4,037 of Kohli's overall T20 runs have come in internationals at 51.75.

Over 7,000 runs in IPL

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With this fifty, he has raced to 7,361 runs from 238 matches at 37.37, all playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The tally includes seven tons, the most in the tournament, besides 51 half-centuries. Against PBKS, he has raced to 938 runs at 33.5 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

How did the game pan out?

While skipper Shikhar Dhawan (45) top scored for PBKS, Prabhsimran Singh (25), Curran (23), Jitesh Sharma (27), and Shashank Singh (21*) also chipped in with handy contributions as PBKS registered 176/6 in their 20 overs. Kohli anchored RCB's chase with a 77-run knock. Mahipal Lomror (17*) and Dinesh Karthik (28*) aced the finisher's role to power their side over the line (178/6).