Kohli scored a brilliant fifty

IPL 2024, RCB beat PBKS to register first win: Stats

Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru have registered their maiden victory in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in Match 6 in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli's valiant 77-run knock helped the Challengers chased down 177 in the final over. Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik aced the finisher's role to power their side over the line. Here are the key stats.

PBKS innings

PBKS post a strong total

After Jonny Bairstow's early departure, Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Prabhsimran Singh (25) added 55 runs before the latter departed. Sam Curran (23), Jitesh Sharma (27), and Liam Livingstone (17) chipped in with crucial cameos as the scoring rate never came down. Shashank Singh (21* off 8) hammered Alzarri Joseph for two sixes and a boundary in the final over as PBKS finished at 176/6.

RCB's chase

How did RCB's chase pan out?

RCB started off positively with Kohli slamming Curran for four boundaries in the first over. However, he did not get support from overseas stars Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green. While Rajat Patidar managed 18 runs, Karthik (28* off 10) and Lomror (17* off 8) demolished the PBKS bowlers toward the end as RCB crossed the line in 19.2 overs (178/6).

Bowlers

Dayal and Siraj bowled well

Pacers Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal were sensational for RCB as they conceded 26 and 23 runs respectively in their four overs. While Siraj claimed two wickets, Dayal sent back one batter. Glenn Maxwell (2/29 in 3 overs) also bowled a handy spell. Alzarri (1/43) and Mayank Dagar (0/34) were expensive on the day.

PBKS

Key stats for PBKS batters

Dhawan top scored for PBKS as he made 45 off 37 balls (5 fours, 1 six). While he has raced to 6,684 IPL runs at 35.36, he has completed 900 runs for PBKS at 39.13. 724 of his runs have come vs RCB at 32.90. As per Cricbuzz, Shashank has smoked 36 runs off nine balls in the 20th over (IPL).

DYK

Do you know?

As per Cricbuzz, Anuj Rawat became the first RCB wicketkeeper to bag four dismissals in an innings. He took a splendid one-handed catch to dismiss Curran off Dayal's bowling. The southpaw, however, could not contribute much with the bat, managing 11 off just 14 balls.

Kohli

100th 50-plus score for Kohli

Kohli played with great intent as he ended up scoring a 49-ball 77 (11 fours, 2 sixes). He became just the third batter to 100 50-plus scores in T20 cricket (100s: 8, 50s: 92). With this fifty, he has raced to 7,361 IPL runs at 37.37 (100s: 7, 50s: 51). Against PBKS, he has raced to 938 runs at 33.5 (50s: 4, 100: 1).

Bowlers

Rabada, Harpreet bowled well for PBKS

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was sensational in the middle over as he claimed two wickets while conceding just 13 runs in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada, who dismissed du Plessis and Green cheaply, returned with 2/23. Arshdeep Singh (0/40 in 3.2 overs) and Harshal Patel (1/45 in 4 overs) went for plenty in the death overs. Curran (0/30 in 3 overs) was also expensive.