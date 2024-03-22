Next Article

Tanush Kotian starred in the 2024 Ranji Trophy

IPL 2024: Sharath, Kotian join GT, RR as replacement players

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:48 pm Mar 22, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans (GT) have added BR Sharath to their squad as a replacement for the injured Robin Minz for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharath is an uncapped wicketkeeper-batter, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket. In another development, Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has joined Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Adam Zampa. Here are further details.

Details

Who is B R Sharath?

Sharath, 27, has joined GT for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh. He is a like-for-like replacement for Minz, who is also a keeper. He has so far played 28 T20s, accumulating 328 runs at a paltry average and strike rate of 15.61 and 118.84, respectively. Besides, he owns 616 First-Class runs at 23.69 and 732 List A runs at 30.50.

Kotian

Kotian comes in for Zampa

Notably, Zampa has withdrawn from the 2024 IPL due to personal reasons. Zampa was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auction, but his manager confirmed that he won't be featuring in the tournament. Meanwhile, his replacement his Kotian, who claimed the Player-of-the-Tournament award in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He is an off-spinner besides being a handy lower-order batter.

Campaign

Kotian's stellar run in 2024 Ranji Trophy

Kotian, 25, was at his all-round best throughout the 2024 Ranji season as he finished with 29 wickets at a stunning average of 16.96. The tally includes a fifer. With the bat, he hammered 502 runs at 41.83 with the help of five fifties and a ton. Meanwhile, in T20 cricket, he owns 24 wickets at 20.04 besides 62 runs at 20.66 (23 matches).

Details

GT eye second title, RR aim redemption

The Titans were brilliant in their first two IPL editions. They claimed silverware in their maiden season (2022) and finished as runners-up last year. Shubman Gill will lead them this year. Meanwhile, RR, the winner of the inaugural edition, made a dream start to their campaign last year. They faltered in the second half and eventually missed the playoff berth.