LSG secured a third-place finish (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2023 recap: LSG enjoyed fruitful season despite Rahul's absence

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:14 am Mar 17, 2024

What's the story Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons, will look to go all the way in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG trusted most of their core players and made some minor changes to their roster during the auction event. Meanwhile, here we look at the LSG's campaign in IPL 2023.

Standings

A third-place finish for LSG

With eight wins in 14 games (NR: 1), LSG claimed 17 points and finished third in the standings (NRR: +0.284). They were knocked out after losing to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. After winning four of their first six games, LSG lost momentum before peaking at the right time. After KL Rahul got ruled out midway through the season, Krunal Pandya led LSG.

Powerply woes

Second-worst run-rate in powerplay

Rahul had a forgettable IPL 2023 as he could only manage 274 runs at a paltry strike rate of 113.22. His inability to maximize the powerplay overs meant LSG's average run rate of 7.94 in powerplay was the second-worst among all teams last season, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, LSG's run rate in the last four overs was an impressive 10.63.

Batters

Here are their top batters

With 408 runs at a strike rate of 150, Marcus Stoinis was LSG's highest run-scorer last season. Though Kyle Mayers warmed benches in a few games, he scored 379 runs, striking at 144.1. Nicholas Pooran has aced the role of the finisher, smothering 358 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 172.94. Ayush Badoni managed 238 runs at a strike rate of 138.37.

Bowlers

Here are their top bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi returned with 16 wickets, conceding runs at just 7.74. Uncapped pacer Yash Thakur has claimed 13 wickets at an economy of 9.07. Mark Wood took 11 wickets in four appearances which includes a five-wicket haul. Krunal (9 at 34.77), Avesh Khan (8 at 35.37), and Naveen-ul-Haq (11 at 19.9) were the other notable performers with the ball.

Records

Here are the records scripted

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pooran recorded the joint-third-fastest fifty in IPL history (15 balls). LSG successfully chased down 213 in that game. Only thrice a higher target was successfully chased down last year. Mayers became the first batter to slam half-centuries in his first two appearances in IPL. LSG posted 257/5 versus Punjab Kings, the second-highest team score in IPL history.