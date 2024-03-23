Next Article

Fernando registered his best Test figures vs Bangladesh

SL's Vishwa Fernando claims his fifth four-fer in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:19 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story A disappointing show with the bat saw Bangladesh being folded for just 188 runs in their first innings of the Test series opener in Sylhet. As Sri Lanka managed 280 while batting first, they earned a healthy 92-run first-innings lead. Meanwhile, pacer Vishwa Fernando was the pick of the SL bowlers as he claimed 4/48 in 15.3 overs. Here we present his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Fernando

The left-arm pacer made the new ball talk in the final session of Day 1 as he dismissed opener Zakir Hasan (9) and opposition skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) cheaply. This reduced the hosts to 17/2. Shoriful Islam (15) was Fernando's first victim on Day 2. He wrapped up the innings by dismissing number-10 batter Khaled Ahmed, who made a vital 22.

Stats

A look at his Test numbers

This was his fifth four-wicket haul in Test cricket as Fernando now owns 58 wickets across 22 games at 34.56 (5W: 1). Playing his fourth Test versus Bangladesh, he now boasts eight wickets at 27.87. 40 of his wickets have come in away Tests at 36.45. Meanwhile, he has raced to 291 First-Class scalps, averaging 30-plus (4W: 14, 5W: 10).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

SL were reeling at 57/5 while batting first before centurions Kamindu Mendis (102) and Dhananjaya de Silva (102) helped them compile 280. Pacers Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana claimed three wickets apiece. Bangladesh could only manage 188 in response as nightwatchman Taijul Islam (47) was their only batter to score over 30. Fernando's fellow pacers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara claimed three wickets apiece.