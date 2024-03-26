Next Article

India won the 2020/21 Test series Down Under

Australia vs India: Perth to host Border-Gavaskar opener (November 22)

What's the story The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India will begin on November 22 in Perth. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the same on March 26, also announcing venues for other Tests. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney will host the other Tests. The iconic series, comprising give Tests, will also have a Day/Night match set to to be hosted by Adelaide. Here are further details.

A look at full schedule

India tour of Australia 2024/25 schedule. 1st Test: November 22-26, Perth Stadium. 2nd Test: December 6-10, Adelaide Oval (D/N). 3rd Test: December 14-18, The Gabba, Brisbane. 4th Test: December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). 5th Test: January 3-7, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India's previous two tours

In 2019, India became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia. The Virat Kohli-led side beat the home side 2-1. India also emerged victorious on their following tour Down Under (2020/21). A second-string Indian side, ravaged by injuries, managed to repeat history under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. India would be vying to win this time as well.