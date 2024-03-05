Next Article

India will hope to end the series on a high in Dharamshala (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India vs England, 5th Test: Dharamsala pitch report and stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:00 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story After a 10-day break, India will lock horns against England in the fifth and final Test starting on Thursday, March 7. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will be hosting the encounter. India have already wrapped up the series in Ranchi and will be heading into the match with a 3-1 lead. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes' men will be looking to play for pride. Here's more.

How will the pitch play?

Some reports suggest that rain could play spoilsport in the final Test match. The weather will also be chilly, helping the pacers. As per Accuweather, there is an 82% chance of rain on Day 1. The high altitude of the HPCA Stadium also allows the ball to move faster. However, if the batters get set, they may score a lot of runs.

India's Test record at this venue

India have a great record in Dharamsala as they won the only Test match hosted by the venue against Australia in March 2017. The hosts registered an eight-wicket victory over the Kangaroos. India have won four out of five ODIs here. The only defeat was their last ODI against England in 2013. They have also won two out of three T20Is in Dharamsala.

Weather forecast and streaming details

The weather in Dharamsala will be chilly for all five days of the Test match. Rain could potentially play spoilsport on Day 1, but it will significantly improve as the match progresses. As mentioned, Accuweather suggests an 82% chance of rain on the opening day. The Sports18 Network will telecast the match, while fans can stream the match on Jio Cinema (9:30am IST).

Key stats and approaching milestones

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow are set to feature in their 100th Test match, respectively, in Dharamsala. While Ashwin will be the 14th Indian to achieve this, Bairstow will be the 17th Englishman. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ashwin have scalped four wickets each. A look at the average scores - 1st innings: 300, 2nd innings: 332, 3rd innings: 137, and 4th innings: 106.

Here's the head-to-head record

India and England have featured in 135 Tests. The Three Lions have the advantage with 51 victories in comparison to India's 34 triumphs. 50 matches have ended in a draw. England lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. England have won 15 out of 68 Tests in India (25 defeats).