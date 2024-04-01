Next Article

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-highest wicket-taker against MI, attains these feats

By Parth Dhall 10:31 pm Apr 01, 202410:31 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was on fire against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024 at Wankhede Stadium. Chahal, who took three wickets on a pace-friendly track, was RR's only spinner to strike. His exploits helped RR restrict MI to 125/9 in 20 overs, after the hosts elected to bat. Notably, Chahal is now the second-highest wicket-taker against MI in the IPL.

Spell

Chahal concedes 11 runs in four overs

RR had a successful Powerplay as they took four wickets. Chahal came into the attack in the eighth over. He dismissed MI skipper Hardik Pandya after the latter lifted MI for 20/4 to 76/4. Chahal then removed Tilak Varma, who scored a valuable 32(29). His final wicket came in the form of Gerald Coetzee. Chahal conceded just 11 runs in four overs.

Rivalry

Chahal once again dismisses Hardik

Hardik is known to hit big sixes against spinners across formats. However, he often gets outfoxed by Chahal. Chahal has now dismissed Hardik a total of four times in the IPL. Hardik's strike rate against Chahal reads 91.30, while his tally includes just 3 fours and a six. Chahal has bowled 24 dot balls to Hardik in the IPL.

Information

Joint-most three-fers in IPL

As per Cricbuzz, Chahal now has the joint-most three-wicket hauls in the IPL, with MI's Jasprit Bumrah. The duo tops this list with as many as 20 three-fers. Lasith Malinga follows them with 19 such hauls.

MI

Second-most IPL wickets against MI

Chahal has now become the second-highest wicket-taker against MI in the IPL. He went past his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, who owns 26 wickets in this regard. Chahal owns 28 scalps from 19 games at 20.28 against the five-time champions in the cash-rich league. He is only behind Dwayne Bravo and Mohit Sharma, each of whom owns 33 wickets.