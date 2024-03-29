Next Article

Yusuf Pathan represented RR and KKR in the IPL

IPL: A look at best knocks of Yusuf Pathan

What's the story Yusuf Pathan emerged as one of the most explosive batters in Indian cricket. His match-winning blitz in both international cricket and the Indian Premier League remain indispensable. Pathan was integral part of Rajasthan Royals in his IPL career's first half. He later joined Kolkata Knight Riders and starred in their title-winning campaigns (2012 and 2014). Pathan won the inaugural IPL season (2008) with RR.

100 vs MI, IPL 2010

In IPL 2010, the match between RR and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium saw Pathan go berserk. Pathan smashed a 37-ball century, still the second-fastest in the cash-rich league. He is only behind Chris Gayle, who broke Pathan's record by slamming a 30-ball ton in 2013. Despite Pathan's heroics, RR fell four runs short while chasing 213.

56* vs CSK, IPL 2008 final

Pathan helped RR win the inaugural IPL season by shining in the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Indian all-rounder slammed an unbeaten 56 off 39 balls, helping the Royals compile 164/7. CSK later lost the final-ball thriller by three wickets. Notably, Pathan also took three wickets in that match. He conceded just 22 runs in four overs.

73* vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2010

Pathan starred in RR's memorable run-chase against Deccan Chargers in the 2010 IPL edition. The Chargers racked up 148/9 with a vital contribution from Rohit Sharma (49). RR had a flying start, but it was Pathan's knock that propelled them to an eight-wicket win. Pathan's unbeaten 73 off 34 balls helped RR chase 149 in 15.4 overs. He smacked 2 fours and 8 sixes.

72 vs SRH, IPL 2014

Pathan played a crucial role in KKR's title-winning campaign in 2014. In Match 54 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed a 22-ball 72, a knock laced with 5 fours and 7 six. Pathan had a strike rate of 327.27, the highest in an IPL innings where a batter scored 70 or more runs. The Knight Riders chased down 161 in just 14.2 overs.