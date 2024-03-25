Next Article

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Key player battles in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:46 am Mar 25, 202404:46 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings face each other in match number six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The RCB faced defeat in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings whereas Punjab beat the Delhi Capitals in Chandigarh. With M Chinnaswamy Stadium expected to facilitate runs, batters will relish the surface. Here are the key battles to watch out for.

Mohammed Siraj vs Shikhar Dhawan

Mohammed Siraj will be a key asset for the RCB with the ball in the powerplay overs. He would be keen to stop Shikhar Dhawan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has conceded 35 runs from 27 balls against Dhawan, dismissing the batter once across 8 innings. In PP overs, Siraj has managed 31 wickets at 34. Dhawan has 3,314 runs in this phase.

Arshdeep Singh vs Faf du Plessis

Arshdeep Singh would aim to stop veteran Faf du Plessis at the start. Across five innings, du Plessis has scored 52 runs from 40 balls bowled by the left-arm Punjab pacer. Arshdeep has dismissed du Plessis once. Arshdeep owns 22 scalps in the first six overs at 31.22. Meanwhile, du Plessis has smashed 1,874 runs at 49.31. He has been dismissed 38 times.

Rahul Chahar vs Glenn Maxwell

PBKS spinner Rahul Chahar will hope to stop the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, who is a strong spin player. Chahar has conceded 65 runs from 44 balls against Maxwell, dismissing the Australian all-rounder twice. Maxwell averages 32.50 versus Chahar and owns a strike rate of 147.72. In the middle overs (7-15), Chahar has claimed 66 wickets at 28.71.

Kagiso Rabada vs Virat Kohli

Kagiso Rabada enjoys bowling against RCB supremo Virat Kohli. Across six innings, the South African speedster has accounted for Kohli's dismissal on three counts. Rabada has bowled 24 deliveries, conceding 27 runs. Kohli's strike rate is a paltry 112.5 against Rabada. This calls for an exciting battle as Punjab will unleash Rabada and have him go all out at the RCB top-scorer.