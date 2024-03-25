Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah completes 150 T20 wickets for Mumbai Indians: Stats

By Parth Dhall 02:17 am Mar 25, 202402:17 am

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah starred with a splendid spell in Mumbai Indians' 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Bumrah took three wickets as the five-time champions restricted GT to 168/6 in 20 overs. Although the Titans managed to defend, Bumrah's spell was a talking point. During the match, he also completed 150 wickets for MI in T20 cricket.

Spell

Three wickets for 14 runs

Bumrah shone with a standout spell for MI in Ahmedabad. The right-arm seamer, who came in as a first-change bowler, took three wickets. Bumrah first knocked over Wriddhiman Saha to give MI their first breakthrough. The Indian seamer then returned in the death overs, dismissing David Miller and Sai Sudharsan. Notably, Bumrah conceded just 14 runs in four overs.

Record

Second bowler with this feat for MI

As mentioned, Bumrah completed 150 wickets for MI in T20 cricket. He now owns 151 T20 wickets for them at 23.02. As many as 148 of these wickets have come in the IPL. The MI pacer took three scalps in the now-defunct Champions League T20. Notably, Lasith Malinga is the only other player with over 150 T20 wickets for MI (195).

Feats

Other notable feats attained by Bumrah

The one against GT was his 17th three-wicket haul in the IPL, now the most by a bowler. He went past the legendary Malinga on this list. As per Bharath Seervi, Bumrah has conceded less than 15 runs, bowling all four overs eight times in the IPL. Bumrah now has six three-wicket hauls, conceding less than 15 runs in IPL.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Bumrah, who has an unorthodox bowling action, is arguably the most crafty bowler across formats at present. He made his debut in the IPL in 2013, playing for MI. The franchise continued to back him, which also shaped his international career. Bumrah now has 148 wickets in the tournament, all for MI. He averages a brilliant 22.92 with the ball.