PBKS will hope to stop the Challengers in Bengaluru (Photo credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL)

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS: Preview and stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:57 am Mar 25, 202412:57 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Punjab Kings in match number 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Monday. The RCB got off to a losing start in the IPL 2024 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. PBKS opened their account with a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals. RCB will hope to step up and deliver. Here's the preview.

Information

Here's the head-to-head record

The two teams have met on 31 occasions in the IPL. Punjab have claimed 17 wins compared to the 14 victories of RCB. During the IPL 2023 season, the two teams met on one occasion with RCB coming out on top.

News

Pitch report and timing

The surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will assist in scoring. One expects high scores with short boundaries and fast outfields on offer. The side batting first will be keen to post a competitive total and then bowl intelligently. So anything above 200 is something a team should look to build upon. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST.

Preview

RCB need to step up and stop Punjab

RCB failed to show enough with both bat and ball in the match versus CSK. So a collective performance is what is needed. RCB's middle order will need to step up to ease things for the finishers. With the ball, RCB will be keen to perform well from the start. PBKS showcased brilliance against DC and have the personnel to cause RCB issues.

Probable XIs

A look at the probable XIs

PBKS probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. RCB probable XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.

Stats

Decoding the key stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 25 matches versus RCB, Shikhar Dhawan has smashed 679 runs at 32.23. His strike rate reads 124.13. In 125 IPL matches, Glenn Maxwell has smashed 2,719 runs at 26.14 (SR: 157.53). In 80 matches, RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj owns 78 scalps at 30.3. In 52 matches, Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh has claimed 59 wickets at 26.69.

