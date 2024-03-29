Next Article

IPL: A look at match-winning knocks of Kieron Pollard

What's the story Kieron Pollard remained an integral member of the Mumbai Indians squad for 13 Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. The man for the big stages, Pollard delivered with his clutch knocks, especially in playoffs. His unbeaten 60 in the 2013 IPL final guided MI to their first-ever title. The finisher was involved in MI's four other title-winning campaigns. Here are his match-winning IPL knocks.

#1

60* vs CSK, IPL 2013 final

Although Pollard played several crunch knocks throughout his career, one of his most important hands came in the 2013 final. Batting first, MI were down to 52/4, before Pollard and Ambati Rayudu took them past 100. Pollard, despite losing Rayudu, single-handedly flew MI to 148/9. He slammed a 32-ball 60* (7 fours and 3 sixes). MI claimed a 23-win, securing their first-ever IPL title.

#2

45* vs DC, IPL 2010

Pollard made his debut in IPL 2010 as an explosive finisher. He showed glimpses of his brilliance in the match against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). MI were 133/4 toward the innings' end after a positive start. Pollard came in with his blitz and smashed a 13-ball 45* studded with 2 fours and 5 sixes. MI, therefore, scored 183/4 and won by 39 runs.

#3

64 vs RR, IPL 2012

Pollard was a vital cog in MI's batting line-up even before their maiden title-winning campaign (2013). In 2012, Pollard's 33-ball 64 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) made headlines. He smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes in that knock. No other batter scored a fifty. As a result, MI racked up 197/6 in 20 overs. They later bowled out the Royals for 170.

#4

83 vs PBKS, IPL 2019

Pollard, who had a knack for rescuing MI from a spot of bother, fueled their three-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2019. The five-time champions were reduced to 94/4 while chasing 198. His whirlwind 83(31) powered MI to an incredible win. Pollard smashed 10 sixes and 3 fours in that knock. His strike rate read 267.74.

#5

87* vs CSK, IPL 2021

Pollard played his best IPL knock in his penultimate season (2021). It came against MI's arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. MI, chasing a mammoth 219, had an ideal start but were down to 81/3. Pollard smashed an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and 8 sixes. This remains his highest score in the tournament.