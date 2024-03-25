Next Article

It will be a rematch of last season's final (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: CSK and GT aim to continue winning run

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:29 pm Mar 25, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Chennai Super Kings will be up against Gujarat Titans in Match 7 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be a rematch of last season's final which saw CSK beat GT in an absolute thriller. Meanwhile, both sides have clinched their respective season openers and would be raring to add two more points to their tally. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and match details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on March 26 (7:30pm IST). Spinners will enjoy bowling here and the pacers will look to provide variations to gain maximum impetus. As far as batters are concerned, they will have to score runs from the relatively low bounce. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on JioCinema.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

GT beat CSK twice in their debut season in 2022 before handing them another defeat in the IPL 2023 opener. However, CSK beat GT by 15 runs in the first Qualifier last year before defeating them in the final. Hence, the head-to-head record is 3-2 in GT's favor.

CSK vs GT

Comprehensive starts for both teams

CSK comfortably chased down 174 in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. While Mustafizur Rahman claimed a four-wicket haul, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rachin Ravindra played handy knocks in CSK's six-wicket triumph. Meanwhile, GT successfully defended 168 even though Mumbai Indians were 129/3 at one stage. Spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan dented MI's chase with economical spells.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande. GT (probable XI): Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Stats

Here are the key players

Gill's tally of 890 runs at 59.33 in IPL 2023 is the second-most for any batter in an IPL season. Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 history, having claimed 564 wickets at 18.16. Jadeja has tallied 30 IPL wickets in Chennai at an economy of 6.85. Deepak Chahar's tally of 54 powerplay wickets is the third-highest for any player in IPL history.

