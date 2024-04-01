Next Article

IPL: Trent Boult strikes as three batters record golden duck

By Parth Dhall 10:02 pm Apr 01, 202410:02 pm

What's the story Rajasthan Royals seamer Trent Boult made use of pace and bounce on the Wankhede wicket against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He struck in the very first over for the hosts before dismissing Dewald Brevis. Boult went on to take his first three-wicket haul of the ongoing IPL season. MI, who were down to 95/7, crawled their way to 125/9.

Spell

A phenomenal opening spell

Boult started the proceedings after MI elected to bat. He swung the ball both ways. Boult found success on his fifth ball as he dismissed MI Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. He trapped Naman Dhir in front on the next ball. Brevis, who also recorded a golden duck, was Boult's final scalp in his next over. The latter conceded 22 runs (four overs).

Information

Two wickets in first over

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Boult has taken two wickets in the first over of an IPL match five times, the most. Notably, Dale Steyn, Praveen Kumar, and Umesh Yadav have attained this feat twice.

Information

24 wickets in first over since IPL 2020

It is worth noting that Boult has taken the most wickets in the first over of an IPL innings since 2020. He owns 24 scalps in this regard. Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are next on this list with eight wickets each.

Rohit

Fifth instance of Rohit falling to Boult

Former MI skipper Rohit, who threw away starts in his first two outings, had to face a fired-up Boult. The veteran opener often gets troubled by in-swining deliveries left-arm pacers. Bout outfoxed Rohit with a good-length ball that took the outside edge of his bat. Notably, Boult has now dismissed Rohit as many as five times in T20 cricket.