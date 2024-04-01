Next Article

Bangladesh were folded for 178 on Day 3 (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd Test: SL still on top despite Bangladesh's fightback

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:11 pm Apr 01, 202405:11 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka continue to dominate Bangladesh in the second and final Test in Chattogram. Responding to SL's first innings score of 531, the hosts were folded for 178 on Day 3. Though SL have made a poor start to their second innings and were reeling at 102/6 at the end of the third day, they have extended their overall lead to 455 runs.

Bangladesh's innings

Poor outing for Bangladesh batters

The Tigers resumed at their overnight score of 55/1. Nightwatchman Taijul Islam (22) was the first to depart as his 49-run stand with Zakir Hasan came to an end. Following Zakir's departure for 54, the hosts lost wickets in a cluster and were bundled out for 178. Mominul Haque, who fought well for his 33, was the ninth man to be dismissed.

Zakir

Crucial fifty for Zakir

Zakir brought up his fourth Test fifty as he ended up scoring 54 off 104 balls (8 fours). He also owns a ton in the format. The youngster has raced to 436 Test runs at 33.53. Zakir has completed 5,132 runs in 86 First-Class matches (50s: 20, 100: 15). Playing his maiden series versus SL, he now owns 82 runs at 27.33.

Mominul

4,000 Test runs for Mominul

Mominul, who ended up scoring 33 off 84 balls (3 fours), became the fourth Bangladesh batter to complete 4,000 runs in Test cricket. Mominul has raced to 4,008 runs at an average of 38.53. He owns 12 centuries and 17 fifties in Tests. He also completed 1,000 (now 1,020) Test runs against SL at 51. He has four tons and as many fifties.

Jayasuriya

400 FC wickets for Jayasuriya

Having claimed 2/65 in 24 overs, Prabath Jayasuriya brought up 400 First-Class wickets. The tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls alongside a total of nine match 10-fers. Playing his 12th Test, Jayasuriya has raced to 69 wickets at 27.38. He has claimed seven Test fifers while returning with two four-wicket hauls. 63 of his 69 scalps have come at home, including all the seven fifers.

Asitha

Four-fer for Asitha

Asitha Fernando, who did not feature in the series opener, made the red ball talk and returned with 4/34 in 10.4 overs. The pacer has raced to 45 Test wickets at 25.22. In addition to three four-wicket hauls, he also owns a fifer, which also came against Bangladesh in 2022. He has raced to 17 wickets across three Tests against Bangladesh at 14.70.

SL innings

Poor start for SL

SL decided not to enforce follow-on and bat again. However, they have made poor start and were reeling at 102/6 at stumps. Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud made the ball talk and claimed four wickets. Khaled Ahmed (2/29) dismissed a couple of batters. While opener Nishan Madushka made 34, Angelo Mathews returned unbeaten on 39. Jayasuriya (3*) also returned unbeaten.