Prabath Jayasuriya races to 400 wickets in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:42 pm Apr 01, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's star left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has brought up 400 wickets in the First-Class format. He reached the landmark with his second wicket in the ongoing second and final Test versus hosts Bangladesh in Chattogram. Jayasuriya claimed 2/65 in 24 overs as the Tigers were folded for 178 in their firs innings. Here we decode his stats in red-ball cricket.

400 wickets in the format

Jayasuriya, who made his First-Class debut in February 2012, is playing his 96th match in the format. He has scalped 400 wickets with his average being around 25. The tally includes 31 five-wicket hauls alongside a total of nine match 10-fers. 7/26 read his best innings figures. The 32-year-old also boasts four FC fifties.

His numbers at the Test level

Playing his 12th Test, Jayasuriya has raced to 69 wickets at an average of 27.38. He has claimed seven Test fifers while returning with two four-wicket hauls. Apart from New Zealand and Bangladesh, Jayasuriya has claimed a Test fifer against all the opponents he has played against. Notably, 63 of his 69 scalps have come at home, including all the seven fifers.

Third-most wickets after first 10 Test matches

Jayasuriya had 67 scalps by the end of his 10th Test match. As per statistician Thurunu Jaysiri, Jayasuriya's tally is the most for a spinner in their first 10 Test matches. Last year, he became the fastest spinner to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket. He broke a seven-decade record by getting the feat in just his seventh Test.

How has the match proceeded?

Six of SL's top-seven batters scored fifties as they posted 531/10 while batting first. Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Kamindu Mendis (92*), Dinesh Chandimal (59), and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (70) contributed to the massive total. Meanwhile, the Tigers were folded for 178 in reply as opener Zakir Hasan (54) scored the most for the team.