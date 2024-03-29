Next Article

Some of Gambhir's best T20 innings came in KKR's colors

IPL: Decoding Gautam Gambhir's top match-winning knocks for KKR

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:28 pm Mar 29, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Gautam Gambhir is serving Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League season. The former cricketer led the franchise from 2011 to 2017 and enjoyed tremendous success. He powered the Knight Riders to glory twice during his tenure (2012 and 2014). Some of Gambhir's best T20 innings came in KKR's colors. Let's decode his top match-winning knocks for KKR.

#5

The Gambhir storm vs KXIP, 2017

KKR had no troubles whatsoever while chasing a stiff-looking 171 versus Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017. Opener Gambhir was ruthless on that day. Though he took some time early on, he later unleashed an onslaught. He remained unbeaten on 72 off 49 balls as the Knight Riders crossed the line in just 16.3 overs.

#4

Gambhir's brilliance vs GL, 2017

Another Gautam Gambhir special in IPL 2017 came versus the now-defunct Gujarat Lions. Though Chris Lynn's 41-ball 93* headlined the match, the KKR skipper complimented him well. The latter did not miss out on loose deliveries as GL bowlers had no place to hide. Gambhir's unbeaten 48-ball 76 meant KKR chased down 184 in just 14.5 overs.

#3

When Gambhir took the Royals by storm, 2011

KKR comfortably chased down 160 versus Rajasthan Royals in the 2011 IPL season as Gambhir was on a roll that day. He joined Jacques Kallis in the middle after Manvinder Bisla departed in the second over. It was one-way traffic thereafter as Gambhir demolished the RR bowlers with a breathtaking 75* off 44 balls (SR: 170.45). KKR recorded a nine-wicket triumph.

#2

Gambhir shines vs SRH amid tough circumstances, 2016

As Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 142/7 vs KKR in the 2016 clash, the Hyderabad track seemed challenging for batters. However, that was not the case with the KKR skipper. Gambhir backed his attacking game and smashed the SRH bowlers left, right, and enter. His unbeaten 90 off 60 balls powered his side to a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph.

#1

When Gambhir floored RCB, 2012

Gambhir was at his best when KKR took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2012. He went after the bowlers straightaway as the Knight Riders were off to a flier. The southpaw did not slow down at any point as he slammed his career-best T20 score, 93 off 51 balls (SR: 182.35). His destructive show helped KKR clinch a 47-run win.